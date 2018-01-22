Up to 16C forecast: subtropical air set to give Germany pause from winter

A runner going for a winter jog in Hanover. Photo: DPA

Following snowfall and subsequent strong winds brought by hurricane “Friederike” last week, milder temperatures are predicted for much of Germany over the next few days.

Rather than cold polar air, mild air coming from the subtropics is set to flow into the country, meteorologist Adrian Leyser from the German Weather Service (DWD) said on Monday.

The weather station at the highest point in Germany, Zugspitze, warned against avalanches at higher altitudes on Monday due to a thawing out of all the snowfall from previous days. According to DWD forecasts, a warning level of four (five is the highest warning level) is expected to be reached on Monday in the Bavarian Alps.

On Tuesday, precipitation in the form of rain and snowfall will persist but eventually cease in the southeast, DWD stated. Afterwards it will be dry and the sun may even peek through the clouds.

While Tuesday evening could see rainfall in parts of the country, temperatures in the northeast are expected to reach highs of 1C to 5C. Other areas could see even milder temperatures: highs of 6C to 11C.

Image: DWD

A new surge of mild air is set to arrive on Wednesday, DWD report. Though it’s predicted to be cloudy and wet in the north, in southern parts of the country it will be dry.

There will moreover be chances of longer periods of sunshine in Bavaria, the Upper Rhine and the Black Forest, according to Leyser. As well, across the country it will be unusually mild for January on Wednesday with highs reaching between 9C and 16C.

There’s no need to get too eager though; from Thursday onward and into the weekend, cooler air will slowly begin to take hold again and in mountainous areas, there may even be fresh snow.