Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Tensions still high: renewed conflicts in Cottbus between locals and foreigners

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 January 2018
11:46 CET+01:00
east germanyrefugeesimmigrationpolice

Share this article

Tensions still high: renewed conflicts in Cottbus between locals and foreigners
Demonstrators at an anti-immigration rally in Cottbus on Saturday. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 January 2018
11:46 CET+01:00
Two knife attacks within a matter of days led Cottbus to stop taking in new asylum seekers last week. Over the weekend police had to intervene in two apparent cases of a racist backlash.

Police have upped patrols through the town, which lies around 130 kilometres southeast of Berlin in the state of Brandenburg. They made the decision last week, after three Syrian teenagers reportedly assaulted a man when he refused to let them enter a shopping centre before him.

Also last week, a Syrian teenager reportedly attacked a German teenager with a knife during a fight, leaving him with injuries on his face.

The increased police presence has as yet failed to calm tensions in the town, though. On Saturday evening an 18-year-old woman was taken into police custody after she came to blows with a Syrian male of the same age at a private party. She allegedly shouted “foreigners out” at him in the build up to the fight. Police took her into custody after she attacked a police officer who turned up at the scene.

A few hours later police were again called out when five Germans attacked two men of foreign appearance on a street. The German men reportedly pushed the two men, one of whom then sprayed them with tear gas before fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile on Saturday two journalists were attacked at a far-right march through the town centre. According to the organizers 2,500 people turned up for the demo. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports that neo-Nazis were among the participants, as were politicians from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Tensions have become so acute in Cottbus that Brandenburg has decided to stop sending any more asylum seekers to the town. The state’s interior minister, Karl-Heinz Schröter, announced on Friday that he had issued a “negative residency permit” for the city, meaning no more refugees would be sent from the state’s central refugee shelter to the town.

READ MORE: Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack

Three days previously, Cottbus had taken the unusual measure of giving a negative residency permit to one of the young Syrians involved in the knife attack at the shopping centre. The decision meant that the teenager and his father had to leave the town.

Refugee associations have previously criticized the negative residency permit as an infringement on the basic right to freedom of movement.

Over a million people applied for asylum in Germany in 2015 and 2016 when the German government decided to open its borders to refugees from war-torn Syria.

The arrivals have been particularly controversial in the east of Germany, were the anti-immigrant AfD won large sections of the popular vote at the general election in September.

SEE ALSO: AfD's greatest gains in eastern Germany

east germanyrefugeesimmigrationpolice
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

It’s time we stop asking ‘where are you from?’ in Germany

Merkel rebukes Austrian chancellor over refugees on first visit to Berlin

Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack

Migrant arrivals in Germany decreased sharply in 2017

Germany considers student exchanges to heal East-West divide

Elite German anti-terror unit to grow by third and move to Berlin

Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'

One quarter of EU Blue Card holders in Germany from India: report
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral

'Paperwork was out of this world': the ups and downs of getting German citizenship

In cold and claustrophobic 1980's West Berlin, you paid a high price for freedom
Advertisement

It’s time we stop asking ‘where are you from?’ in Germany

Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar

#MeToo has arrived in Germany. Here’s why it’s so controversial

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  2. 8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
  3. Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: minister
  4. Iraq condemns German woman to death for belonging to Isis
  5. Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/01
Consequence of not paying German taxes
22/01
Obligatory back-payments on health insurance
22/01
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
22/01
Net Salary Calculation
22/01
Munich babysitters available
22/01
Waiting for a ticket after being caught speeding
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement