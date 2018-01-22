Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German, French MPs urge closer bond on friendship anniversary

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 January 2018
14:22 CET+01:00
eufrancetreatymacron

Share this article

German, French MPs urge closer bond on friendship anniversary
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 January 2018
14:22 CET+01:00
German and French lawmakers on Monday marked the 55th anniversary of a friendship treaty between their countries with a plea for closer cooperation as Paris seeks Berlin's backing for ambitious EU reforms.

"France and Germany are not just a couple anymore. We're family," the visiting speaker of the French parliament, Francois de Rugy, told German MPs.

In simultaneous sessions, lawmakers in both countries debated a resolution for an updated Elysee Treaty to renew their bond more than half a century after the original pact sealed their nations' post-war reconciliation.

Bundestag president Wolfgang Schaeuble said the 1963 treaty had transformed relations "for the better" but that a fresh impulse was needed to respond to a changing world.

"We can feel the expectations upon us, including from our neighbours," he said in Berlin's iconic Reichstag building.

De Rugy echoed the sense of urgency in his own speech, delivered in German, and stressed the countries' role as the twin motor of the European Union.

"Although Europe is about more than just Franco-German cooperation, strengthening our countries' cooperation is a condition for a stronger Europe," he said.

The new treaty includes calls for more language and cultural exchanges, increased collaboration on digitalization projects and more so-called "eurodistrict" initiatives that make daily life easier and less bureaucratic for people in border towns.

France will also launch public consultations this spring asking citizens what they want from Europe, de Rugy added, urging other member states to follow suit.

"Citizens must finally be placed at the heart of the European project," he said.

The resolution for a new Elysee treaty was overwhelmingly approved by German MPs.

French MPs will vote on the same resolution later on Monday, after an address by Schaeuble to the National Assembly in Paris.

Signed by then French president Charles de Gaulle and West German chancellor Konrad Adenauer, the original Elysee accord formalized the cooperation between the former foes that went on to become a building block of European unity.

The plea to update the Franco-German bond comes as President Emmanuel Macron is pushing to overhaul the eurozone and deepen EU integration, proposals for which he needs Chancellor Angela Merkel's blessing.

The reform drive has been on hold however as Merkel struggles to form a new government four months after inconclusive elections.

But in a boost to Macron, Germany's pro-EU, centre-left Social Democrats on Sunday agreed to begin formal coalition talks with Merkel's conservatives.

eufrancetreatymacron
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: minister

Macron boosts Merkel ahead of key coalition vote

US seeks extradition of German al-Qaeda member held in French prison

Hard Brexit 'could cost 14,000 jobs' at German car suppliers

One quarter of EU Blue Card holders in Germany from India: report

Top German, Turkish diplomats to meet in Lower Saxony

Iran regime opponents rally in France, Germany

Merkel and Macron call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral

'Paperwork was out of this world': the ups and downs of getting German citizenship

In cold and claustrophobic 1980's West Berlin, you paid a high price for freedom
Advertisement

It’s time we stop asking ‘where are you from?’ in Germany

Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar

#MeToo has arrived in Germany. Here’s why it’s so controversial

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  2. 8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
  3. Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: minister
  4. Iraq condemns German woman to death for belonging to Isis
  5. Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/01
Consequence of not paying German taxes
22/01
Obligatory back-payments on health insurance
22/01
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
22/01
Net Salary Calculation
22/01
Munich babysitters available
22/01
Waiting for a ticket after being caught speeding
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement