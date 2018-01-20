Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Macron boosts Merkel ahead of key coalition vote

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 January 2018
04:00 CET+01:00
macronmerkelcoalition

Share this article

Macron boosts Merkel ahead of key coalition vote
French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday. PHOTO: LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 January 2018
04:00 CET+01:00
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that his ambitious EU plans to reform the European Union need German backing, as Chancellor Angela Merkel gears up for a crucial vote on forming a new coalition government.
"Our ambition cannot come to fruition alone," Macron told a joint press conference with Merkel before talks in Paris. "It needs to come together with Germany's ambition."
 
Merkel's immediate focus is domestic, with her political future on the line after more than 12 years in power. On Sunday, some 600 delegates from Germany's Social Democrat (SPD) party will be asked to give the green light to a preliminary coalition agreement reached with her conservatives last week.
 
"I am confident of the path ahead and I believe that at the SPD congress many will be open to the coalition negotiations," Merkel told reporters in Paris. "But the decision is for the Social Democrats in Germany alone."
 
 'Ambitions for Europe'
 
At Merkel's meeting with Macron, which appeared aimed at giving her a boost, the German leader said that a "stable German government" was crucial for the EU to move forward with its reform agenda.
 
In November, she was left considerably weakened after her first attempt to form a new coalition government collapsed when the pro-business FDP party walked out. She then turned to the SPD, her outgoing governing partners with whom she hopes to form another grand coalition.
 
Macron, who is driving attempts to reform the EU in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the bloc, refused to be drawn into trying to predict the outcome of Sunday's vote, saying it could be "counterproductive". But he stressed the pro European credentials of the SPD and said the coalition blueprint showed "true European ambition".
 
"The chancellor has ambitions for Europe, SPD leaders have shown they have ambitions for Europe, and the coalition outline has them too," Macron said.
 
Macron has made no secret of the fact that he would like to see the SPD, which is enthusiastic about his proposals for closer eurozone integration including a common budget, remain on Germany's front benches. Some of Merkel's conservative allies are however more reticent about the prospect of closer economic integration.  
 
Last week Macron said a conservative-social democrat tie-up would be "good for Germany, good for France and above all good for Europe."
 
Leading economists from both countries on Wednesday published a "blueprint for reform" for the eurozone that calls for new fiscal rules and an independent watchdog to make the currency more resilient against crises.
 
But the economists declined to specifically back Macron's idea for a joint budget or eurozone finance minister.
 
Merkel and Macron finished the day at the Paris Philharmonic, where they attended a piano recital by Daniel Barenboim dedicated to French composer Claude Debussy, who died one hundred years ago this year.
macronmerkelcoalition
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on Merkel alliance

Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: minister

Merkel rebukes Austrian chancellor over refugees on first visit to Berlin

Rebellion in SPD grows against proposed coalition with Merkel

Germany's SPD at odds over coalition plan

Merkel risks leading weak 'losers' coalition for Germany: analysts

Euro scales three-year dollar pinnacle on German deal hopes

Christian Union and Social Democrats reach breakthrough in coalition talks
Advertisement

Recent highlights

It’s time we stop asking ‘where are you from?’ in Germany

Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar

#MeToo has arrived in Germany. Here’s why it’s so controversial
Advertisement

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’

99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal

Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  2. 'Paperwork was out of this world': the ups and downs of getting German citizenship
  3. In cold and claustrophobic 1980's West Berlin, you paid a high price for freedom
  4. Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: minister
  5. New project set to clear up mystery of how many castles Germany has
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/01
German Inheritance Laws
21/01
Capital reserves accumulation
21/01
Songs that make you cry
21/01
Support group for fathers in Frankfurt
21/01
Tax on foreign income
20/01
Once again reminded why I hate Frankfurt airport
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement