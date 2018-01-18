Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Salafist scene in Berlin has tripled in size in six years: report

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 January 2018
11:55 CET+01:00
salafistberlinislamsecurity

Share this article

Salafist scene in Berlin has tripled in size in six years: report
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 January 2018
11:55 CET+01:00
Since 2011, the number of Salafists in the nation’s capital has almost tripled from 350 to currently over 900 people, according to a media report.

Berlin is increasingly becoming a centre of the Salafist scene, Tagesspiegel reported on Tuesday, based on data from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

Whereas six years ago, 350 Salafists had been counted, now there are over 900. People in the scene considered to be prone to committing an act of violence have moreover quadrupled since 2011 - from 100 to a current figure of around 420 people.

On average, Salafists are 90 percent men with an average age of 40. The average age of female Salafists was 33.

Many of them have been involved in the scene for a longer period of time, the report found, as they are supported by a infrastructure consisting of mosques, clothing shops and grocery stores.

About half of the scene's members are German, of which a third are dual nationals.

Russians make up the largest foreign national group, followed by Turks, Syrians, Palestinians and Lebanese people. 16 of the 27 Salafists who arrived as asylum seekers in Berlin after 2014 are considered to be prone to commit an act of violence.

“Salafists promote hate and violence with their ideology. We will not tolerate that," Berlin minister in charge of security, Andreas Geisel, told Tagesspiegel, adding that the city’s security authorities have been keeping a close eye on the scene.

"We will not let up in putting pressure on them with repressive and preventive measures," Geisel said.

Fundamentalists who believe in returning to the original ways of Islam, Salafists adhere to a strict interpretation of the religion’s sacred texts and traditions. But not all are considered politically active or extremists.

“Salafism is considered to be the most dynamic Islamic movement in Germany as well as on an international level," according to BfV.

From 3,800 Salafists nationwide in 2011 to a current figure of 10,300, the scene across Germany is growing quickly and fast approaching the 11,000-person mark, the report states.

salafistberlinislamsecurity
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Rebuild of Kaiser's palace in central Berlin on schedule to open next year

Shoe-Bahn: Berliners queue for sneaker with sewn-in annual transit ticket

Elite German anti-terror unit to grow by third and move to Berlin

Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'

‘Reichsbürger’ members in Germany have increased by over 50 percent: report

Number of train passengers travelling between Berlin and Munich doubles

'Debt clock' in Berlin runs backwards for first time in 22 years

Berlin mourns sudden death of month-old polar bear cub
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar

#MeToo has arrived in Germany. Here’s why it’s so controversial

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’
Advertisement

99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal

Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Long-distance trains cancelled across Germany until further notice due to hurricane
  2. Shoe-Bahn: Berliners queue for sneaker with sewn-in annual transit ticket
  3. Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack
  4. Migrant arrivals in Germany decreased sharply in 2017
  5. Merkel rebukes Austrian chancellor over refugees on first visit to Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/01
Raising kids as vegetarians in Germany
18/01
Health insurance with a 450 euro minijob
18/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
18/01
German VAT when invoicing clients in the U.S.
18/01
TT Big Band
18/01
Dental care under AOK
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement