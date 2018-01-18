Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Complaints against Deutsche Post soar, as customers seethe at late deliveries

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 January 2018
12:23 CET+01:00
postmaillettersdeutsche post

Share this article

Complaints against Deutsche Post soar, as customers seethe at late deliveries
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 January 2018
12:23 CET+01:00
Over 6,000 complaints were registered against the German postal service in 2017, an increase of 50 percent on the previous year, the Saarbrücker Zeitung reported on Thursday.

Roughly 6,100 complaints were lodged against Deutsche Post with the Federal Network Agency in 2017 over the service. The agency also confirmed that its own inspections showed that the service provided by Deutsche Post had “deteriorated significantly.”

“Over half of the complaints were to do with the processing and delivery of letters and packages,” the Saarbrücker Zeitung reports.

The Federal Network Agency confirmed the figures to the German Press Agency (DPA).

The Federal Network Agency, which is the oversight authority for electricity, gas, telecommunications, post and rail services, criticized the fact that only slightly over half of post boxes were emptied in the early morning.

At the same time, Deutsche Post employees increasingly no longer work on Sundays and public holidays.

“This is one of the reasons why people have the feeling that post isn't delivered on a Monday anymore,” the Federal Network Agency stated.

READ ALSO: Why your mail might soon be slower

At the beginning of December, the Federal Network Agency had already reported increased complaints, but at that time their increase for the year as a whole was estimated to be only a quarter to 5,000.

But the number of complaints rose sharply in the Christmas season, which was particularly labour-intensive for Deutsche Post. Most complaints concerned delayed delivery of letters and parcels or them being put into the wrong mailboxes.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Post said the company takes every complaint seriously. She pointed out that 94 percent of letters and 90 percent of parcels reach the recipient on the next working day.

She added that "the increase in complaints is also due to the fact that the Federal Network Agency is increasingly perceived by the public as a complaints body for concerns in the postal sector".

Consumer expert for the Greens, Oliver Krischer, told the Saarbrücker Zeitung that "consumers must not be taken for fools when they send important letters. The German government needs to support the company. Deutsche Post still has a public mission to fulfil in correspondence.”

postmaillettersdeutsche post
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

The postman only rings twice: Why your mail might soon be slower

Walker stumbles on huge trove of post dumped in field by ‘overloaded’ delivery man

Granny's ashes lost in mail en route from Germany to Sweden

Berlin postcard finally arrives at destination - 53 years later

German post service tests out new deliveries by 'cargo bike'

How to unleash your anger over poor German package delivery

Mail service stops some deliveries to 'risky' Berlin area

German Post under fire for not accepting Brexit ballots
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar

#MeToo has arrived in Germany. Here’s why it’s so controversial

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’
Advertisement

99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal

Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Long-distance trains cancelled across Germany until further notice due to hurricane
  2. Shoe-Bahn: Berliners queue for sneaker with sewn-in annual transit ticket
  3. Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack
  4. Migrant arrivals in Germany decreased sharply in 2017
  5. Merkel rebukes Austrian chancellor over refugees on first visit to Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/01
Raising kids as vegetarians in Germany
18/01
Health insurance with a 450 euro minijob
18/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
18/01
German VAT when invoicing clients in the U.S.
18/01
TT Big Band
18/01
Dental care under AOK
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement