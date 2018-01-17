Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Trains cancelled in western Germany until further notice due to storm

17 January 2018
10:05 CET+01:00
A winter storm in Hanover, Lower Saxony in 2011. Photo: DPA
17 January 2018
10:05 CET+01:00
Train services in North-Rhine Westphalia were cancelled on Thursday morning, as Deutsche Bahn (DB) took precautions against storm “Friederike.”

Long distance as well as regional trains have been affected by the cancellations. DB have not given any indication as to when services may resume.

After wintry conditions affected streets and caused accidents in parts of the country on Wednesday, the German Meteorological Service (DWD) predicts strong winds to sweep through the country on Thursday and has issued severe weather warnings.

DWD warns that storm ‘Friederike’ is predicted to be in full effect by Thursday, bringing gale-force winds along with it.

Though DWD clearly state that there are varying predictions on the severity of the storm, wind speeds are predicted to range from 50km/h to 70km/h in the north and up to 120km/h or 140km/h in the middle of the country. 

At high altitudes the winds are expected to be even more severe - in the Harz mountains, wind speeds of up to 160km/h are expected. 

Storm 'Friederike' is forecast to move from North Rhine-Westphalia and southern Lower Saxony through north and central Hesse, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and in the afternoon to Saxony and southern Brandenburg.

Along with the strong winds, slippery roads may also be an issue as a result of the storm. In regions where the storm is expected to be strongest, meteorologists recommend to avoid being outdoors and warn against uprooted trees, falling roof tiles and damage to scaffolding and power lines.

But storm 'Friederike' is unlikely to cause as much damage as storm 'Xavier' which hit Germany in October, DWD meteorologist Markus Eifried said. That autumn storm saw seven people killed and significant rail transport disruptions.

Schools in areas around the Harz and in Hesse cancelled classes on Thursday.

Munich Airport announced on Thursday morning that it had cancelled eight flights to and from Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne due to the storm. A spokesman for the airport said that further flight cancellations could also occur during the course of the day.

The harsh weather follows snow, rain and ice which affected rush hour in several regions in Germany on Wednesday morning as motorists, pedestrians and cyclists had to deal with slippery roads.

Two accidents due to slick conditions involving trucks in North Rhine-Westphalia meant that motorways had to be temporarily closed on Wednesday. Roads in the Detmold area and near Duisburg also had to be closed due to heavy snowfall and hail. In the Dortmund area and in Hamm the police were called to the scene of numerous traffic accidents.

Weather-related road accidents were also reported in Lower Saxony around Wilhelmshaven and Westerstede, in Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein.

