Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 January 2018
12:28 CET+01:00
refugeescrimecottbus

Share this article

Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack
The old town in Cottbus. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 January 2018
12:28 CET+01:00
The town of Cottbus in Brandenburg has taken the unusual step of telling a resident to pack his bags and leave, after he was reportedly involved in an assault at a shopping centre.

Mayor of Cottbus, Holger Kelch, decided on Tuesday that the teenage asylum seeker and his father would have to move away from the town and the surrounding district, according to the German Press Agency (DPA). Kelch came to the decision after consulting with local police and immigration authorities.

The 15 year old was allegedly one of three teenagers involved in an assault on a 51-year-old man at a shopping centre in the town centre on Friday.

According to police, the three youths accosted the man and his wife as they tried to enter a shopping centre. The youths, aged 14, 15 and 17, allegedly demanded that they enter the building first and said that the woman needed to show them “respect.”

When the couple refused to cooperate with their demands, the 14-year-old reportedly attacked the man with a knife. A passerby was able to intervene and the three youths fled. The man did not sustain serious injuries.

City authorities have now decided to banish the 15-year-old from the city as he had already been classified as "dangerous" in December of last year. The city has handed him a “negative residency permit”, an order which local authorities are allowed to hand to asylum seekers.

“It is the first time that we have made use of the negative residency permit,” a city official told the Lausitzer Rundschau. “The integration of the youth has failed.”

Refugee associations have previously criticized the negative residency permit as an infringement on the basic right to freedom of movement.

Last year it was implemented in the towns of Salzgitter, Delmenhorst and Wilhelmshaven for all refugees, after the towns said they had reached their capacity for integrating new arrivals.

The other two suspects in the Cottbus knife attack have now also been added to the list of "dangerous" people and will be warned of legal consequences should they be suspected of breaking the law again.

Police are now investigating all three of the juveniles on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm. They have also increased patrols of the city centre in response to the assault.

refugeescrimecottbus
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Merkel rebukes Austrian chancellor over refugees on first visit to Berlin

Migrant arrivals in Germany decreased sharply in 2017

Woman disguised as dominatrix ties man to his bed and robs him

Man pleads guilty to deadly 'Islamist' knife attack in Hamburg supermarket

Police in Freiburg make 8 arrests over 'worst child abuse case in state history'

HIV-positive man goes on trial for brutal rape of pensioner during burglary

Man accused of bombing Dortmund football team bus admits to crime

German doctors criticize age tests for refugee minors
Advertisement

Recent highlights

#MeToo has arrived in Germany. Here’s why it’s so controversial

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’

99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal
Advertisement

Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Shoe-Bahn: Berliners queue for sneaker with sewn-in annual transit ticket
  2. Storm ‘Friederike’ forecast to bring hurricane-force winds to Germany
  3. Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’
  4. 99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal
  5. Woman disguised as dominatrix ties man to his bed and robs him
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/01
Dental care under AOK
18/01
Raising kids as vegetarians in Germany
17/01
German VAT when invoicing clients in the U.S.
17/01
Living in Unterschleissheim
17/01
Professional translation services German/English
17/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement