Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Germany considers student exchanges to heal East-West divide

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 January 2018
08:47 CET+01:00
reunificationeast germanywest germanyhistoryculture

Share this article

Germany considers student exchanges to heal East-West divide
Pupils visiting the former border in Marienborn, Saxony-Anhalt. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 January 2018
08:47 CET+01:00
A suggestion that schools send students on exchange between Germany's former East and West to heal persistent divides sparked debate on Monday, almost 30 years after the country's reunification.

"We don't just need pupil projects exchanging with Poland or France, but between Leipzig and Stuttgart" in the lagging east and prosperous southwest, Left party politician Helmut Holter told the Funke newspaper group.

"East and West talk far too little about the way things were and the way they are now," he added, referring to the nation's decades of division between the Soviet-dominated German Democratic Republic and the westward-looking Federal Republic of Germany.

Holter, from the small former eastern state of Thuringia, made the remarks as he takes over chairmanship of a committee of culture ministers from all modern Germany's 16 states.

"East German experiences have to be brought into the West and vice versa" as part of a programme to defend democracy, he said.

Talk of the country's internal divisions has grown recently as far-right populists Alternative for Germany mine deep seams of resentment in the economically weaker East, helping fracture a once stable political landscape.

But not everyone agrees Holter's proposal would help bring the nation together.

"Rather than East-West exchanges, we need a frank view of German history and an active culture of remembrance for the victims of war, injustice and tyranny in the last century in our country," culture minister in populous North Rhine-Westphalia state Yvonne Gebauer told news agency DPA.

"Almost 30 years after reunification, dialogue has become a matter of course, at school and at work, in private life and at the most official events," the Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper commented.

"Conversely, school exchanges are weak where they remain urgently needed, between European nations... the culture ministers would do well to support international exchanges more," it added.

READ ALSO: How united is Germany 28 years after the Berlin Wall's fall?

reunificationeast germanywest germanyhistoryculture
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti

Christkind vs Santa: how Germans and Americans celebrate Christmas differently

East German village sells for €140,000

'People had no prospects here': east German village put on market for €125,000

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing

Activists taunt AfD politician with mini Holocaust memorial outside his house
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’

99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal

Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'
Advertisement

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Shoe-Bahn: Berliners queue for sneaker with sewn-in annual transit ticket
  2. Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’
  3. Germany's SPD at odds over coalition plan
  4. 99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal
  5. Woman disguised as dominatrix ties man to his bed and robs him
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/01
Raising kids as vegetarians in Germany
17/01
Professional translation services German/English
17/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
16/01
Songs that make you cry
15/01
English-speaking lawyers in Berlin
14/01
How to get your ELSTER digital certificate
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement