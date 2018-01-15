Woman disguised as dominatrix ties man to his bed and robs him

File photo: DPA

Hamburg police are searching for a woman who pretended to be a dominatrix in order to gain access to a man’s house and rob him while he was incapacitated.

The 30-year-old victim found the woman on the internet. She had promised all the kinky fun that one can expect from a professional sex worker who specializes in whips and ropes, the Hamburger Morgenpost reports.

When she turned up at his house, the rather corpulent dominatrix (weight 90 kg, height 1.65 metres) came armed with a rope. With minimal fuss, she tied her willing victim to his bed and set about looking for his most valuable possessions.

She was eventually able to make off with cash and a gold coin worth €1,800. The man eventually managed to free himself from his ties and alerted the police.