Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

How gay and lesbian couples are still facing obstacles in parenting rights

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
15 January 2018
13:02 CET+01:00
lawmarriage for alllgbtmunich

Share this article

How gay and lesbian couples are still facing obstacles in parenting rights
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
15 January 2018
13:02 CET+01:00
Despite Germany allowing same-sex couples to wed from October last year, hurdles for gay and lesbian partners regarding parental rights and the civil registry have recently emerged.

When Jakob Quirin came into the world on New Year’s Day as one of the first babies in Munich to be born in 2018, he automatically had one official biological mother by the name of Steffi S.

But in spite of Steffi S. being married to a woman named Antonia since same-sex marriages were declared legal in Germany on October 1st 2017, Antonia was not automatically declared his mother.

The reason why the baby boy doesn’t have “two officially certified mothers” is that there were errors in the implementation of the new law, reports Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ). Parental rights were not subsequently changed and the civil registry of births has not yet been established for same-sex partners across the country.

"Lawmakers have not changed the descent right with the ‘marriage for all’ law,” Peter Trunk, registrar and director of the Munich marriage office, told SZ.

Even if two women are married, only the woman who gave birth to the baby is considered the mother and has custody of it, as is stated in the Civil Code, adds Trunk.

Whereas it’s easier to become an official father of a newborn baby - either the man is married to the child’s biological mother or he acknowledges paternity, it’s more complicated when the child’s mother has a wife rather than a husband. In this case, the mother’s wife has to apply for adoption of the child for approval.

There are further challenges for gays and lesbians who were married following the implementation of the law last year. Currently only two categories exist at the civil registry for a marriage: man and woman.

"According to the authorities, I am now Mrs. Tischner," Frank Tischner told the SZ.

In December Frank Tischner married his partner Stefan Maier, both of whom have given pseudonyms for privacy purposes.

At the registry offices in Munich, the partner whose last name is further behind in the alphabet “is a woman in the system,” explains Trunk.

But the registrar doesn’t see the misnomer as a big problem, adding that regardless of the inaccuracy with the registry, the important thing is “the legal mandate is carried out” and “all couples get a perfect marriage certificate.” 

Besides, most couples take the the bureaucratic misnomer lightly, says Trunk. “When I explain to homosexual couples that only one can be recorded as a husband and one as a wife, I explain this with a smile - then a smile comes back.”

In the meantime lawmakers have been in no hurry to have the misnomer changed. 

According to Trunk, the Federal Interior Ministry must consult with all 16 of Germany’s states on the issue and nothing is likely to change until later this year in November.

READ ALSO: Berlin couple make history by becoming first husband and husband to adopt child

lawmarriage for alllgbtmunich
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Two mindsets that can change a child’s life

The teachers at Phorms, a network of seven bilingual schools in Germany, use psychologist Carol Dweck’s research to encourage children to develop a ‘growth mindset’.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

Related articles

Number of train passengers travelling between Berlin and Munich doubles

Here's how to make this winter in Munich really special

Justice Minister falls victim to own social media 'censorship' law

Is a new German law encouraging social media giants to censor opinions?

Munich firefighters help free toddler's head from toilet seat

Cowbells are more important than a good night's sleep, Munich court rules

Bad weather brings parts of Munich rail system to standstill

'Treated like criminals': two tourists describe their ordeal with Munich ticket inspectors
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Preserving voices': Berlin woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
Advertisement

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany

Here's how to make this winter in Munich really special

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Euro scales three-year dollar pinnacle on German deal hopes
  2. Germany's SPD at odds over coalition plan
  3. Merkel risks leading weak 'losers' coalition for Germany: analysts
  4. Going under the knife in Germany: ‘it was all over almost before it began’
  5. 99 years since Rosa Luxemburg was murdered and dumped in a Berlin canal
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/01
English-speaking lawyers in Berlin
14/01
How to get your ELSTER digital certificate
14/01
St George's School in Duisburg
14/01
Where to buy clotted cream in Germany
14/01
Songs that make you cry
14/01
New to Bayreuth - English speakers wanted!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
View all notices
Advertisement