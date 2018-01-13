Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Euro scales three-year dollar pinnacle on German deal hopes

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
13 January 2018
10:02 CET+01:00
economypoliticsmerkelcoalition

Share this article

Euro scales three-year dollar pinnacle on German deal hopes
The European Central Bank in Frankfurt. File photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
13 January 2018
10:02 CET+01:00
The European single currency surged Friday to a three-year peak against the dollar as German Chancellor Angela Merkel moved closer to a new coalition government.

The euro's advance came as most global equity markets pushed higher, with US stocks again surging to fresh records as earnings season got underway amid optimism following tax reform.

Near 10:40pm, the euro was at $1.22, up 1.4 percent on news that Merkel's conservatives have reached a "breakthrough" deal with Germany's second biggest party, the Social Democrats, toward building a new coalition.

In the all-night negotiations in Berlin, Merkel and her Christian Democrats, Horst Seehofer of her Bavarian allies the CSU, and Social Democrats (SPD) chief Martin Schulz hammered out a 28-page paper that will form the basis for the talks ahead.

The euro "jumped to its highest level in three years as the improving political sentiment in Germany and the upbeat comments from the ECB yesterday are fuelling the rally," said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK.

"Merkel is one of the biggest proponents of the eurozone project, and her ability to remain in power will be key to ensuring stability as we go forward," said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

European bourses also finished higher, with Frankfurt rising 0.3 percent and Paris 0.5 percent.

In the US, meanwhile, investors continued to aggressively add to stock holdings. All three major US indices finished at records, with the broad-based S&P 500 winning 0.7 percent.

READ ALSO: Christian Union and Social Democrats reach breakthrough in coalition talks

economypoliticsmerkelcoalition
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Merkel risks leading weak 'losers' coalition for Germany: analysts

What's next after Merkel's coalition breakthrough?

Christian Union and Social Democrats reach breakthrough in coalition talks

What we know so far about the proposed new coalition deal

Merkel warns of 'big obstacles' as coalition talks come down to crunch

German economy in 2017 grew at highest rate in six years

These are the thorniest issues in Germany’s coalition talks

Six reasons why Germany really needs a new government
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
Advertisement

What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany

Here's how to make this winter in Munich really special

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police bring US tank shipment to halt after finding series of irregularities
  2. ‘Reichsbürger’ members in Germany have increased by over 50 percent: report
  3. Police in Freiburg make 8 arrests over 'worst child abuse case in state history'
  4. Everyday racism: 'Berlin isn't as cosmopolitan as is often claimed'
  5. Man pleads guilty to deadly 'Islamist' knife attack in Hamburg supermarket
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/01
New to Bayreuth - English speakers wanted!
13/01
English-speakers living in Bayreuth
13/01
Experiences with British Corner Shop - online
13/01
German housing and mould
13/01
Squash courts in Munich
13/01
New Relocating to Munich: Feeling a little lost
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement