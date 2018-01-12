Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

What we know so far about the proposed new coalition deal

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 January 2018
10:23 CET+01:00
coalition talkspoliticsgovernmentspdcdu/csu

Share this article

What we know so far about the proposed new coalition deal
Photo: DPA
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 January 2018
10:23 CET+01:00
The German Press Agency (DPA) has seen inside the 28-page paper that is the result of five days of talks between the Christian Union and the Social Democrats on forming a new government. Here are the key points.

Refugees

The parties have agreed that there should be an upper limit on refugee arrivals that lies between 180,000 and 220,000 per year.

They have also reached agreement on family reunions for refugees with “subsidiary protection”. These people will continue to have no right to bring their families to Germany until a new law is created - this new law will limit the family members arriving in Germany to 1,000 per month.

READ ALSO: Christian Union and Social Democrats reach breakthrough in coalition talks

East Germany

The parties have agreed to lower the “solidarity tax” - a tax on all German workers which goes exclusively to east Germany - should be lowered in stages by €10 billion by the year 2021.

Social welfare

The parties have agreed in principal to several improvements to the social welfare system. The negotiating paper states that the coalition would “stabilize the level of pensions”. The paper states that the pension level should be legally set at 48 percent of income until the year 2025.

At the same time the paper commits the coalition to creating free child daycare centres, as well as increasing overall Kindergarten financing and increasing the level of parental allowance.

Europe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats vowed in a coalition blueprint Friday that, if they form a government, they would work to strengthen the eurozone.

"We want to... in close partnership with France, sustainably strengthen and reform the eurozone so that the euro can better withstand global crises," Germany's biggest parties said in a draft policy agreement.

Taxes

The SPD had fought for an increase in the top level of tax, but the paper does not make mention of this. According to members of Merkel’s negotiating team, the paper rules out any tax increases over the next four years.

coalition talkspoliticsgovernmentspdcdu/csu
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Euro scales three-year dollar pinnacle on German deal hopes

What's next after Merkel's coalition breakthrough?

Christian Union and Social Democrats reach breakthrough in coalition talks

Merkel warns of 'big obstacles' as coalition talks come down to crunch

These are the thorniest issues in Germany’s coalition talks

Six reasons why Germany really needs a new government

Far-right AfD warns MP over racial slur on Boris Becker's son

Boris Becker's son to press charges over MP's 'racist' tweet: report
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
Advertisement

What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany

Here's how to make this winter in Munich really special

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police bring US tank shipment to halt after finding series of irregularities
  2. Time over money? Germany's largest union defends 28-hour week
  3. ‘Reichsbürger’ members in Germany have increased by over 50 percent: report
  4. Six reasons why Germany really needs a new government
  5. Police in Freiburg make 8 arrests over 'worst child abuse case in state history'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/01
Experiences with British Corner Shop - online
13/01
German housing and mould
13/01
Squash courts in Munich
13/01
New Relocating to Munich: Feeling a little lost
12/01
Taxation on gifts from family
12/01
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement