Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Farmers call for killing of 70 percent of Germany’s wild boar population

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 January 2018
13:02 CET+01:00
boarfarmingdiseasehunting

Share this article

Farmers call for killing of 70 percent of Germany’s wild boar population
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 January 2018
13:02 CET+01:00
The German Farmers’ Association called on Friday for 70 percent of the country’s wild boar population to be culled so as to reduce the chances of a spread of illness.

Deputy head of the German Farmers’ Association, Werner Schwarz, told the Rheinische Post that the close season on hunting wild boar needed to be lifted in order to ensure that huge numbers of wild boar could be killed.

Schwarz said that drastic measures were needed to prevent African Swine Fever (ASF) from spreading into the German pig population. ASF infections have been reported in pigs in several eastern and central European countries including the Czech Republic.

In order to counter a possible outbreak, 70 percent of wild boar would need to be culled, including mothers and young boar, Schwarz said.

He was unable to say how many animals would be killed in such a wide-scale cull, but pointed to the fact that in Berlin alone the wild boar population is estimated at somewhere between 3,000 and 8,000.

Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt (CSU) said he was in favour of the plan.

“In order to achieve aims on the reduction of wild boar numbers we need to lift the close season on hunting,” he told the RP.

Schwarz warned that even one confirmed case of ASF among the German pig population would lead to an export ban.

“The price for pork could drop by 30 percent if that were the case. That would lead to losses of billions of euros in the meat industry,” he said.

But the German Environment and Nature Protection Association rejected a cull, claiming it would be ineffective.

James Brückner, a spokesman for the association, said that the boars thrive in Germany’s 2.5 million hectares of corn fields, where they find plentiful food and hiding spots.

The only effective way to control the population is to diversify agricultural production, he argued, adding that “lifting the close season on hunting is not acceptable.”

Schwarz though, said that it was more humane to kill the boar than to let them die through disease.

SEE ALSO: 'No longer fearful': how wild boars are thriving in Berlin

boarfarmingdiseasehunting
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Man seriously injured by combine harvester after taking drunk nap in field

New state farming minister accused of abusing own animals

Here's why Germans go so completely crazy for asparagus

VIDEO: German stag 'pretends' to be cow to avoid being hunted

Germany 'among worst in Europe' for vaccinating children

Why twice as many Germans get cancer as 40 years ago

EU sues Germany over water-polluting farming

Lidl's cows are going on a GM-free diet
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German-US relations after a year of Trump: what has changed?

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
Advertisement

What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany

Here's how to make this winter in Munich really special

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police bring US tank shipment to halt after finding series of irregularities
  2. Time over money? Germany's largest union defends 28-hour week
  3. ‘Reichsbürger’ members in Germany have increased by over 50 percent: report
  4. Six reasons why Germany really needs a new government
  5. Police in Freiburg make 8 arrests over 'worst child abuse case in state history'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/01
German housing and mould
13/01
Squash courts in Munich
13/01
New Relocating to Munich: Feeling a little lost
12/01
Taxation on gifts from family
12/01
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
12/01
Passport renewal situation (UK)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement