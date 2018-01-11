Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police in Freiburg make 8 arrests over 'worst child abuse case in state history'

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 January 2018
17:23 CET+01:00
crimechild abusefreiburg

Share this article

Police in Freiburg make 8 arrests over 'worst child abuse case in state history'
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 January 2018
17:23 CET+01:00
A mother who allegedly sold her young son for sex has been arrested along with six other suspects in a case being described as the most serious child sex abuse investigation in the history of Baden-Württemberg.
Investigators in several European countries have arrested eight suspects following the alleged rape of a nine-year-old. The investigation will focus on the 47-year-old mother of the boy and her 37-year-old partner, the public prosecutor's office in Freiburg announced on Thursday. Both lived near Freiburg. They are said to have sexually abused the child together and made him available to other men for rape in exchange for money.
 
The boy has been freed by the authorities and is now in state care.
 
This is the most serious case of sexual abuse of a child ever handled by the State Criminal Police Office of Baden-Württemberg, a spokesman for the authority said. The dimensions of the crime go beyond any case that has previously been investigated in the state, he added.
 
The boy was repeatedly abused and raped by several perpetrators at several crime scenes in and around Freiburg. There are other victims besides the boy. Among them is a girl who had been sexually abused by her own father. He has also been arrested.
 
Police reportedly launched the investigation last September following an anonymous tip-off. Among the suspects is a 49-year-old Bundeswehr soldier, who was arrested in his barracks in the French region of Alsace.
 
The other men in custody were between 32 and 43 years old. According to the investigators, they come from near Freiburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Switzerland and Spain. Some of them have previous convictions for similar offences. According to sources, some of the suspects have cooperated with investigators. The public prosecutor's office has not given any further details.
crimechild abusefreiburg
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

HIV-positive man goes on trial for brutal rape of pensioner during burglary

Man accused of bombing Dortmund football team bus admits to crime

Police stumped after needles found in products at south German supermarket

Police probe Berlin U-Bahn knife attacker for Islamist motive

Seventh prisoner escapes from Berlin jail within week

Teen suspected of fatally stabbing girl was victim's ex-boyfriend: investigator

Truck driver sentenced to life in jail for murdering jogger

Suspect accused of bomb attack on Dortmund football team bus goes on trial
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany

What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany
Advertisement

Here's how to make this winter in Munich really special

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Is a new German law encouraging social media giants to censor opinions?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five dark drug secrets from oh-so-proper Germany
  2. One quarter of EU Blue Card holders in Germany from India: report
  3. Historic German church demolished to make way for brown coal mine
  4. Police bring US tank shipment to halt after finding series of irregularities
  5. What to know about the different types of higher education in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 12 Jan, in Stuttgart
11/01
Taxation on gifts from family
11/01
Photography dark rooms in Berlin
11/01
Art classes in Berlin
11/01
"Really good" Indian restaurants in Berlin
11/01
House sale abroad and German tax brackets
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement