Berlin's Tegel Airport. Photo: DPA.

A 76-year-old lady travelling from Berlin to Stuttgart was stopped by federal police at Tegel Airport on Thursday. The woman was carrying a loaded blank-firing gun in her hand luggage.

The elderly lady explained to police that she was taking the weapon to her daughter in Stuttgart as part of her inheritance from the woman’s deceased husband, the Berliner Kurier reports.

Further investigation revealed that the gun was not registered in Germany and thus contravened the country’s weapon possession laws.

The woman, who was allowed to continue on her journey without the pistol, is now being investigated for breaking the country’s gun laws.