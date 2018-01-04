Rejected Christmas trees used as animal feed in Stuttgart zoo

Photo: DPA

Trees that no one wanted to take home for Christmas have come in handy at one south German zoo.

These pine trees didn't make the cut to becoming a decorated Christmas tree, but in Stuttgart's Wilhelma Zoological Botanical Garden, Weihnachtsbaum pass ups are still being used to feed animals.

Around 150 remaining conifers are currently being fed to elephants and other animals in the zoo or placed in the enclosures as decoration.

"There were no candles hung on these trees and no tinsel hung on them," said a Wilhelma spokesperson. But for elephants, they make a nice snack.

"It's not the biggest treat, but they do eat it," said the spokesperson, adding that tearing apart the branches is a good activity for the large mammals.

“Other animals, such as feline predators, find the smell exciting.”

The leftover trees are also used as decoration - for example in bird aviaries. Other zoos across Germany - such as in Berlin - have a similar post-Christmas tradition.