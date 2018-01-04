Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

NRW to push for business court cases in English: report

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 January 2018
11:42 CET+01:00
nrwcourtsenglish languagebusinessjudgesinitiative

Share this article

NRW to push for business court cases in English: report
File photo: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 January 2018
11:42 CET+01:00
In the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, economic legal proceedings could in future also be conducted in the English language, according to Rheinische Post (RP).

As part of a Federal Council initiative, justice minister of NRW Peter Biesenbach aims to stop the increasing relocation of lucrative economic processes abroad, reported RP on Thursday.

In spite of section 184 of the Judicial Act stating that "the court language is German," Biesenbach sees this as a disadvantage.

"International corporations don't want to negotiate in a language they don't speak themselves," Biesenbach told RP.

The court's current language - German - contributes to significant commercial disputes being settled either abroad or before private arbitration courts, he says. “This is to the disadvantage of German companies and the courts located in Germany."

The Christian Democrat (CDU) politician’s Federal Council initiative is already supported by Bavaria and Lower Saxony. Hamburg has plans to take part as well.

“We not only want to make our courts more attractive, but also the whole of NRW as a business location," said Biesenbach, who argues that even companies in NRW, which are internationally active, often have to adapt their contracts for courts abroad due to language issues.

According to RP, the number of proceedings in the chambers of commerce in NRW fell from 12,101 in 2007 to 7,769 in 2016. With a decrease in international business lawsuits that are lucrative for law firms, legal professions in Germany have been negatively affected, Biesenbach says.

Christian Friehoff, chairman of the Association of Judges and Public Prosecutors in NRW, supports the initiative, stating: "German jurisdiction has an excellent reputation in terms of its quality and lack of corruption. Reducing language barriers can therefore contribute to international companies agreeing on court cases in NRW rather than in English-speaking regions."

According to RP, experts do not believe judges will have issues communicating in English. Proposed legislation from 2010 states: "There are numerous judges in Germany who have an excellent command of the English language. Many of them have earned a Master of Law degree abroad."

nrwcourtsenglish languagebusinessjudgesinitiative
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Search for answers starts after 41 injured in train crash near Düsseldorf

German business morale soars to record high

'German startup founders in general are much more extroverted'

Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?

German footwear brand Puma powered to higher profit forecast by Rihanna, Bolt

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

Landmarks across Germany to be lit in pink Wednesday, celebrating World Girls' Day

Hesse is making public transport free for all state employees, but tax watchdogs aren’t happy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Essential phrases and customs to survive German winter

Germany's 10 most Instagram-able places

'I'm actually satisfied with my life': Berliners wish for the simple things in 2018
Advertisement

What does the #MeToo campaign reveal about work culture in Germany?

Farewell to the Berlin-Budapest night train: How the European sleeper service is dying

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin

Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's 10 most Instagram-able places
  2. Essential phrases and customs to survive German winter
  3. Politicians condemn New Year's Eve attacks on police and firefighters
  4. Police stumped after needles found in products at south German supermarket
  5. Seventh prisoner escapes from Berlin jail within week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/01
Nationality of my unborn child
04/01
Legality of scattering human ashes in Germany
04/01
Where to buy clotted cream in Germany
04/01
No, I really don't want to kill my husband...but
04/01
CR&Cie - Germany wide insurance advice for Expats
04/01
Roleplaying in Frankfurt
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
View all notices
Advertisement