Calm after storm ‘Burglind’ sweeps across Germany

Flooding in the River Ihme in Hanover on Thursday. Photo: DPA.

After a rainy, windy Wednesday across much of the country, German meteorologists gave the all clear from strong gusts in the evening. But persistent rainfall and flooding could cause issues in some areas.

A very stormy day was followed by a comparatively quiet night.

After trees had been uprooted and blocked roads in certain regions, long-distance rail routes were disrupted and fire brigades in many parts of the country were hard at work throughout the day, a police spokesperson in Mainz on Thursday morning said: “Things have calmed down.”

Early on Wednesday morning storm Burglind hit the west of the country, bringing along with it hurricane-like gusts of over 120 kilometres per hour. As predicted it headed south and then toward Hesse, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

But in the evening, the German Meteorological Service (DWD) lifted their warnings against hurricane-like winds.

Many regions may continue to face persistent rain though, DWD warns. In several states, fire brigades expect river water levels to rise. On Wednesday night police had reported flooded roads and basements in various parts of the country, such as in Hanover and in the district of Hildesheim in Lower Saxony.