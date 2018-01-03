Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Storm ‘Burglind’ sees wind gusts and rain sweep over much of Germany

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 January 2018
09:46 CET+01:00
weatherwindrainstorm

Share this article

Storm ‘Burglind’ sees wind gusts and rain sweep over much of Germany
A car driving past a fallen tree in Mülheim, North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 January 2018
09:46 CET+01:00
On Wednesday morning, the storm will mainly hit the west of the country. Then it is predicted to continue toward the south.

Hurricane-like gusts of more than 120 kilometres per hour have already been reported in parts of western Germany.

There have been cancellations and delays on train routes as well as disruptions on the roads - particularly in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). Storm 'Burglind' has reportedly already uprooted numerous trees and caused damage in some areas of the state.

According to the police, streets in Essen and Mülheim have been flooded and objects had been flying around due to the strong winds. A fallen tree blocked the railway line between Aachen and Düsseldorf.

WDR and Radio Duisburg report that there were also disruptions on the A44 highway - where a seat had fallen onto the road - and on the A59 highway near Duisburg. The police in NRW had asked drivers to drive particularly carefully.

“The soil has been soaked by the rain over the past few days, and trees are turning over more easily," said DWD meteorologist Robert Hausen on Tuesday night. DWD had warned residents to beware of flying objects and falling trees and to keep away from scaffolding and power lines.

DWD had issued an official weather warning for Wednesday from 4:30am to 7:00am for the southwest of North Rhine-Westphalia, the western part of Rhineland-Palatinate and large parts of the Saarland.

The cold front with strong winds, heavy rain and possible short thunderstorms over much of western Germany is forecast to move southward later in the morning toward Hesse, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

But according to Hausen, despite winds likely reaching top speeds of between 100 and 130 kilometres per hour, the likelihood of thunderstorms in southern regions of the country will decrease.

On Thursday, rain and cloudy skies are predicted for much of Germany as well as snow in higher mountainous areas. In the southwest,  there’s a chance of prolonged, heavy rains. Highs of between 4C and 13C are forecast as well.

weatherwindrainstorm
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Feeling blue? Here are some tips for dealing with the dark months ahead

Rain and mild temperatures across Germany forecast before end of year

Hope for white Christmas melts away as warm front moves in

Bad weather brings parts of Munich rail system to standstill

Heavy rain and strong winds on the way for much of Germany

Snow and ice thaws after hundreds of accidents on Germany’s streets

Ice and snow: slippery conditions forecast across Germany at weekend

2 dead and over 400 road accidents after wintry conditions hit Bavaria
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Essential phrases and customs to survive German winter

Germany's 10 most Instagram-able places

'I'm actually satisfied with my life': Berliners wish for the simple things in 2018
Advertisement

What does the #MeToo campaign reveal about work culture in Germany?

Farewell to the Berlin-Budapest night train: How the European sleeper service is dying

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin

Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's 10 most Instagram-able places
  2. Essential phrases and customs to survive German winter
  3. German New Year firecrackers kill two
  4. Politicians condemn New Year's Eve attacks on police and firefighters
  5. Seventh prisoner escapes from Berlin jail within week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
03/01
CR&Cie - Germany wide insurance advice for Expats
03/01
House sale abroad and German tax brackets
03/01
German retirement and pensions
03/01
Warning: Bad experiences booking with Expedia.de
03/01
Legality of scattering human ashes in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement