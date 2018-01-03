Storm ‘Burglind’ sees wind gusts and rain sweep over much of Germany

A car driving past a fallen tree in Mülheim, North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: DPA.

On Wednesday morning, the storm will mainly hit the west of the country. Then it is predicted to continue toward the south.

Hurricane-like gusts of more than 120 kilometres per hour have already been reported in parts of western Germany.

There have been cancellations and delays on train routes as well as disruptions on the roads - particularly in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). Storm 'Burglind' has reportedly already uprooted numerous trees and caused damage in some areas of the state.

According to the police, streets in Essen and Mülheim have been flooded and objects had been flying around due to the strong winds. A fallen tree blocked the railway line between Aachen and Düsseldorf.

WDR and Radio Duisburg report that there were also disruptions on the A44 highway - where a seat had fallen onto the road - and on the A59 highway near Duisburg. The police in NRW had asked drivers to drive particularly carefully.

“The soil has been soaked by the rain over the past few days, and trees are turning over more easily," said DWD meteorologist Robert Hausen on Tuesday night. DWD had warned residents to beware of flying objects and falling trees and to keep away from scaffolding and power lines.

DWD had issued an official weather warning for Wednesday from 4:30am to 7:00am for the southwest of North Rhine-Westphalia, the western part of Rhineland-Palatinate and large parts of the Saarland.

The cold front with strong winds, heavy rain and possible short thunderstorms over much of western Germany is forecast to move southward later in the morning toward Hesse, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

But according to Hausen, despite winds likely reaching top speeds of between 100 and 130 kilometres per hour, the likelihood of thunderstorms in southern regions of the country will decrease.

On Thursday, rain and cloudy skies are predicted for much of Germany as well as snow in higher mountainous areas. In the southwest, there’s a chance of prolonged, heavy rains. Highs of between 4C and 13C are forecast as well.