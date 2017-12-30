Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Turkey frees another German 'political prisoner': Berlin

30 December 2017
Turkey has released another German citizen from jail, Berlin said Friday amid a gradual thaw in bilateral ties, stressing however that seven more were still being held for "political reasons".

Without identifying the person, the German foreign ministry said it could "confirm the unconditional release of a German citizen who had been jailed for political reasons in Turkey".

Turkey was however still holding seven German citizens "for political reasons" out of a total of 50 Germans behind bars in the country.

Berlin-Ankara ties have been badly strained, especially since Turkey's 2016 failed coup and subsequent crackdown, which Germany and other western nations have criticised as excessive.

Germany, home to a large Turkish minority, has since urged a cut in EU funding linked to Turkey's membership talks, which have ground to a virtual standstill.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an interview published Thursday, expressed hope for a better relationship with Germany and the EU after a fractious 2017.

His comments followed Turkey's recent release from months of detention of German pilgrim David Britsch and German journalist Mesale Tolu.

However the German-Turkish correspondent of Die Welt newspaper, Deniz Yucel, who was arrested in February, remains behind bars, and no date for his trial has been set.

