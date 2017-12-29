Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rain and mild temperatures across Germany forecast before end of year

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 December 2017
15:07 CET+01:00
weatherrainwindwinter

Share this article

Rain and mild temperatures across Germany forecast before end of year
Rainy, mild weather in Bavaria in February 2014. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 December 2017
15:07 CET+01:00
The last few days of 2017 will see rainy and windy weather as well as comparatively milder temperatures, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

Whereas the sun will make an appearance for those who live in eastern Germany on Friday, the west could see precipitation - especially in the afternoon.

On Saturday highs of between 5C and 13C - warmer than average temperatures for the time of year - are predicted across much of the country.

SEE ALSO: Hope for White Christmas melts away as warm front moves in

There’s also a high probability of showers on Saturday, report DWD meteorologists. 30 to 80 litres of rain per square metre especially in the west and around low mountain ranges are expected for the last 48 hours of 2017.

Meanwhile on higher ground in the mountains and by the coastline up north, storm gusts are forecast. Wetter.de moreover warns of the danger of stormy weather in the Black Forest and in parts of the Alps in the south.

On Sunday - New Year’s Eve - it will be unusually mild with highs of up to 18C in the southwest. But it will also be rather warm in many other parts of the Bundesrepublik; highs of 9C and 12C are predicted for Berlin.

It is highly probable the year will end off virtually frost and snow free across the country with lows on Sunday of 2C and 8C.

weatherrainwindwinter
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Hope for white Christmas melts away as warm front moves in

Bad weather brings parts of Munich rail system to standstill

Heavy rain and strong winds on the way for much of Germany

Snow and ice thaws after hundreds of accidents on Germany’s streets

Ice and snow: slippery conditions forecast across Germany at weekend

2 dead and over 400 road accidents after wintry conditions hit Bavaria

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century

Snow, sleet and frost are on the way for much of Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Are Christmas pickle ornaments really a German tradition?

Fireworks in Germany: what to know about ending 2017 with a bang

Why there is one thing about German Christmas that sends a chill down my spine
Advertisement

What does the #MeToo campaign reveal about work culture in Germany?

Farewell to the Berlin-Budapest night train: How the European sleeper service is dying

These things about the German language still make no sense to me

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The weirdest German New Year's Eve habit you've never heard of
  2. 11 ways to celebrate New Year like a German
  3. Hitler's Nazi-parade Mercedes limo set for US auction
  4. Every second German wants Merkel to step down early: survey
  5. Teen suspected of fatally stabbing girl was victim's ex-boyfriend: investigator
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/12
Favourite poems
29/12
Warning: Bad experiences booking with Expedia.de
29/12
US benefits vs German taxation
29/12
Necessary documents when renting an apartment
29/12
Selling a broken car
29/12
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement