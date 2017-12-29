Rain and mild temperatures across Germany forecast before end of year

Rainy, mild weather in Bavaria in February 2014. Photo: DPA.

The last few days of 2017 will see rainy and windy weather as well as comparatively milder temperatures, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

Whereas the sun will make an appearance for those who live in eastern Germany on Friday, the west could see precipitation - especially in the afternoon.

On Saturday highs of between 5C and 13C - warmer than average temperatures for the time of year - are predicted across much of the country.

SEE ALSO: Hope for White Christmas melts away as warm front moves in

There’s also a high probability of showers on Saturday, report DWD meteorologists. 30 to 80 litres of rain per square metre especially in the west and around low mountain ranges are expected for the last 48 hours of 2017.

Meanwhile on higher ground in the mountains and by the coastline up north, storm gusts are forecast. Wetter.de moreover warns of the danger of stormy weather in the Black Forest and in parts of the Alps in the south.

On Sunday - New Year’s Eve - it will be unusually mild with highs of up to 18C in the southwest. But it will also be rather warm in many other parts of the Bundesrepublik; highs of 9C and 12C are predicted for Berlin.

It is highly probable the year will end off virtually frost and snow free across the country with lows on Sunday of 2C and 8C.