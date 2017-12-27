Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Every second German wants Merkel to step down early: survey

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
27 December 2017
10:03 CET+01:00
merkelpoliticssurvey

Share this article

Every second German wants Merkel to step down early: survey
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
27 December 2017
10:03 CET+01:00
A new survey shows that Germans are losing patience with Frau Merkel, after she has failed to form a new government three months after the national election.

The poll, conducted by YouGov for the German Press Agency, shows that 47 percent of respondents want Angela Merkel to step down from her office as German Chancellor before the next national election, scheduled to take place in 2021.

Meanwhile only 36 percent said that, if Merkel is eventually re-elected as Chancellor, that she should stay in office for the full four years.

The results of the poll show a marked drop in public support for the Chancellor over a period of three months. In the weeks after the national election on September 24th, just 36 percent of respondents said that they wanted Merkel to stand down early, with 44 percent expressing the desire to see her complete the full four years.

Over three months after the election, it still remains unclear whether Merkel will manage to build a new government. Talks with the Green party and the Free Democrats collapsed in November, pushing the country into unchartered constitutional waters.

In January, Merkel's Christian Union will enter preliminary talks with the wary Social Democrats (SPD) on extending a “grand coalition” between the two parties. The SPD originally ruled out joining another government after scoring one of their worst ever election results, but they were forced to reconsider to save the country from the prospect of re-running the elections.

Angela Merkel is one of the longest-serving Chancellors in German history, having taken up office in 2005.

READ ALSO: Merkel, SPD set January deadline for next phase of government talks

merkelpoliticssurvey
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

A very lonely Chancellor to ‘green’ energy: how we’ll remember 2017

Germans must not fear political uncertainty: president

Man rams car into German party HQ in 'suicide attempt'

German consumers to start new year in high spirits

Far-right AfD says German churches politicized like 'in Nazi era'

Merkel, SPD set January deadline for next phase of government talks

Merkel to meet bereaved a year after Christmas market terrorist attack

Could a 'KoKo' be key to giving Germany a new government?

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Are Christmas pickle ornaments really a German tradition?

Fireworks in Germany: What to know about ending 2017 with a bang

Why there is one thing about German Christmas that sends a chill down my spine
Advertisement

What does the #MeToo campaign reveal about work culture in Germany?

Farewell to the Berlin-Budapest night train: How the European sleeper service is dying

These things about the German language still make no sense to me

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man rams car into German party HQ in 'suicide attempt'
  2. Germans must not fear political uncertainty: president
  3. Every second German wants Merkel to step down early: survey
  4. Nearly 30 people injured after ship rams into bridge in Duisburg
  5. Hitler's Nazi-parade Mercedes limo set for US auction
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/12
Warning: Bad experiences booking with Expedia.de
27/12
BVG large wall map
27/12
Where to buy wall map of Berlin
27/12
US benefits vs German taxation
26/12
General tips when renting accommodation
26/12
Pickpockets in Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement