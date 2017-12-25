Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Man rams car into German party HQ in 'suicide attempt'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 December 2017
11:45 CET+01:00
berlinpoliticssuicide

Share this article

Man rams car into German party HQ in 'suicide attempt'
Police officers inspect damage in the lobby of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters after a car was used to ram the building in Berlin. Photo: AFP.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 December 2017
11:45 CET+01:00
A 58-year-old man tried to commit suicide on Christmas Eve by ramming his car into the headquarters of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Berlin, police said on Monday.

The man was injured in the failed attempt and taken to hospital. He had gas cartridges in the car and jerrycans containing petrol. 

He had also laid out a bag with inflammable material in front of another building -- the headquarters of the CDU party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. 

The police were alerted by the building's caretaker, who found the bag. 

Berlin police are investigating the incident.

berlinpoliticssuicide
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Germans must not fear political uncertainty: president

Six things that surprised me most about Berlin

Far-right AfD says German churches politicized like 'in Nazi era'

Farewell to the Berlin-Budapest night train: How the European sleeper service is dying

Man saved by medics after almost dying in attempt to drown ex-girlfriend

State didn't care for terror attack victims' families properly, Germany admits

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin

Berlin pensioner threatens woman with gun in attempt to get her train seat
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These things about the German language still make no sense to me

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin

Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)
Advertisement

The postman only rings twice: Why your mail might soon be slower

Six common questions people have about refugees in Germany

10 fascinating facts about Beethoven to celebrate his birthday

Curious things that happen when you have a German name but aren’t German
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. US tax reform promises big income boost for German carmakers
  2. Merkel and Macron call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
  3. Man rams car into German party HQ in 'suicide attempt'
  4. Germans must not fear political uncertainty: president
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/12
Favourite poems
26/12
Pickpockets in Berlin
24/12
New Relocating to Munich: Feeling a little lost
24/12
The awful truth about Bausparen plans
23/12
Best practices in posting weblinks to the forum
23/12
Running a UK limited (Ltd.) company from Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement