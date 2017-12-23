Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

US tax reform promises big income boost for German carmakers

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 December 2017
16:46 CET+01:00
usgermanyautomobilebmwtax

Share this article

US tax reform promises big income boost for German carmakers
US President Donald J. Trump during an event to sign the Tax Cut and Reform Bill at The White House in Washington, DC on December 22nd 2017. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 December 2017
16:46 CET+01:00
German carmakers Daimler and BMW said Friday a new sweeping US tax reform giving major breaks to corporations will add hundreds of millions of euros to their 2017 earnings.

The controversial tax overhaul signed into law Friday by billionaire President Donald Trump will slash the US corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. 

 As a result, Daimler projected its net income to grow by around 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) this year.

"The reduction of the federal corporate income tax rate... results in an income tax benefit increasing the net income of the group for the year 2017 by approximately 1.7 billion euros," the company announced in a statement.

BMW also said it expected the tax changes to have a "positive impact" on its 2017 net profit, boosting it by between 950 million and 1.55 billion euros.

Trump this week celebrated his first major legislative victory since taking office a year ago as Congress passed the $1.5 trillion overhaul, set to impact every corner of the economy.

Making good on a vow to push through the tax cuts before Christmas, the 71-year-old endorsed the bill Friday shortly before departing for a year-end break at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, pulling forward a formal signing initially planned for January.

Opposition Democrats have branded the tax plan a giveaway to the wealthiest that risks blowing a hole in the national debt.

READ ALSO: Global partners Trump and Merkel like 'oil and water'

usgermanyautomobilebmwtax
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Merkel and Macron call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine

US asks Deutsche Bank for info on Flynn-linked transactions: report

Sweden's 'Laser Man' killer goes on trial in Germany

From cheering to sneezing: a chronology of 'Gesundheit' in the US

Europe embraces Black Friday sales with some reservations

Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

BMW loses appeal against $158 million fine by Swiss competition watchdog
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These things about the German language still make no sense to me

‘Bureaucracy makes you feel like a lowly beggar’: surviving on the streets of Berlin

Germans only consider 5 places safe to travel to (and one is Germany)
Advertisement

The postman only rings twice: Why your mail might soon be slower

Six common questions people have about refugees in Germany

10 fascinating facts about Beethoven to celebrate his birthday

Curious things that happen when you have a German name but aren’t German
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: The UK blew its precious chance to guarantee our post-Brexit rights
  2. Record-breaking cable car for tallest mountain in Germany to open Thursday
  3. Man suspected of plotting Karlsruhe terror attack arrested after close observation
  4. Six things that surprised me most about Berlin
  5. German pilots' union pushes through first-ever Ryanair strike Friday
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/12
Favourite poems
23/12
Best practices in posting weblinks to the forum
23/12
Running a UK limited (Ltd.) company from Germany
23/12
Private tutors for German language learning
22/12
DHL package falsely signed for
22/12
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/12
Language exchange English/German Düsseldorf
13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
View all notices
Advertisement