Berlin pensioner threatens woman with gun in attempt to get her train seat

Photo: DPA

A 78-year-old man was detained on Monday after he tried to pressure a young woman on the city’s underground line into giving up her seat by showing her a gun.

After boarding the underground train on the U6 line in the north of the city, the man aggressively demanded that the 25-year-old woman give up her seat, police report.

While doing so, he told her that he was a police officer and then showed her a pistol that he had in his shopping bag.

Even this drastic strategy appears to have failed. Police report that the man changed into a different carriage before being arrested.

Police took down his name and confiscated the gun, which turned out to be a blank-firing gun. He is now being arrested for falsely claiming he was a police officer and for breaking the law on weapon possession.