Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Berlin police raid properties of suspects ‘linked to Isis’

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
14 December 2017
11:18 CET+01:00
securitypoliceraidsisisberlin

Share this article

Berlin police raid properties of suspects ‘linked to Isis’
Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
14 December 2017
11:18 CET+01:00
Raids in the nation’s capital have been taking place since early in the morning on Thursday.

Police are searching the properties of suspected perpetrators allegedly connected with the terrorist organization Isis, the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin tweeted.

These people may have links to Anis Amri, the man who ploughed a hijacked truck into Breitscheidplatz Christmas market in Berlin last year, reported Bild. 12 people were killed in the attack and dozens more were injured.

According to Berliner Zeitung, the raids are mainly being conducted in the Neukölln district of the capital.

Armed police officers have searched apartments in a high-rise building in Neukölln, reported the German Press Agency (DPA). Several emergency vehicles were also parked in a nearby parking lot.
 
A police spokeswoman has confirmed that police are working in cooperation with the public prosecutor’s office, but she did not provide further background or details on the raids.

READ ALSO: New failures uncovered in police investigation of Berlin truck attacker

securitypoliceraidsisisberlin
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

‘The night economy’: how even conservatives are trying to protect Berlin techno

Burning of Israeli flags at Berlin demo ‘disgraceful’, says interior minister

What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?

200 ammunition rounds found near Christmas market ‘likely a coincidence’: Berlin police

‘Historic’ opening of Berlin-Munich high-speed rail line hit by delays, cancellations

11 essential shopping spots in Berlin

How broke Berlin is creaking under the strain of surge in population

Hamburg named best city in the world for a night out
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These 10 German Christmas markets cannot be missed

10 strange questions people are asking about Germany

Could a 'KoKo' be key to giving Germany a new government?

Advertisement

Why the new Berlin-Munich rail line has got off to such a bad start

Everything you need to know about having a baby in Germany

'Treated like criminals': two tourists describe their ordeal with Munich ticket inspectors

10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter
  2. These 10 German Christmas markets cannot be missed
  3. 'Treated like criminals': two tourists describe their ordeal with Munich ticket inspectors
  4. Ryanair pilots in Germany call strike in dispute over wages
  5. Everything you need to know about having a baby in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/12
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
14/12
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), TBA for Dec, in Stuttgart
14/12
Cheapest car insurance
14/12
Kindergeld - Child allowance
14/12
Shipping companies, removals Ireland <-> Germany
14/12
Freelance while employee
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement