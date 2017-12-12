Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Heavy rain and strong winds on the way for much of Germany

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 December 2017
15:18 CET+01:00
weatherrainwindflooding

Share this article

Heavy rain and strong winds on the way for much of Germany
Rainy conditions along the Baltic Sea close to Rostock. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 December 2017
15:18 CET+01:00
The German Weather Service (DWD) predicts that the next few days will see variable, windy and wet weather across the country with possible flooding in some rivers.

Have your umbrella at the ready; DWD expects heavy precipitation coming from the west to fall across Germany as early as Wednesday morning.

Meteorologists warn motorists to be prepared for plenty of rain as well as strong wind gusts reaching 60 km/h in the lowlands, along the coasts and in the mountains.

The forecast follows precipitation in the form of snow across much of the country last weekend which led to chaotic situations not only for those travelling on the streets, but also for plane and rail travellers.

On Tuesday the flood reporting centre along the Mosel River in Trier, Rhineland-Palatinate, recorded declining water levels after reaching a peak of about 6.7 metres.

After much of the ice and snow had thawed by Monday, some rivers across the Bundesrepublik - including the Kinzig river in Hesse - were flooded.

In and around Trier several roads had to be closed due to the flooding. Since more rain is forecast to fall starting on Wednesday, the flood reporting centre said it would keep a close eye on the situation.

Rising water levels are also expected for the Rhine river. In Koblenz on Wednesday evening, water levels will likely reach a peak, said Martin Klimmer from the General Directorate of Waterways and Navigation (GDWS).

As for the rest of the country, it’s a good possibility the variable, rainy and windy conditions will continue on until the weekend, report DWD.

In the lowlands, some snowflakes may even trickle down. But another icy, slippery weekend with snow-covered roads is not in the forecast, said DWD meteorologist Anna Wieczorek.

On the question of whether Germany will have a white Christmas this year, it is too early to predict, added Wieczorek.

weatherrainwindflooding
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Snow and ice thaws after hundreds of accidents on Germany’s streets

Ice and snow: slippery conditions forecast across Germany at weekend

2 dead and over 400 road accidents after wintry conditions hit Bavaria

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century

Snow, sleet and frost are on the way for much of Germany

Summer in November? Temperatures predicted to reach 20C in southern Germany

Winter is here! Polar air brings storms, sleet and snow

November rain: gloomy weather expected across Germany this week
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter

What you should know about gift-giving in the German workplace

Should artists be allowed to stalk Germany's most radical far-right politician?
Advertisement

What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?

Brexit deal a 'double disaster' for Brits in Germany, pressure group claims

How broke Berlin is creaking under the strain of surge in population

Hamburg named best city in the world for a night out
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter
  2. 'Treated like criminals': two tourists describe their ordeal with Munich ticket inspectors
  3. ‘Historic’ opening of Berlin-Munich high-speed rail line hit by delays, cancellations
  4. What's drawing so many young Brits to Berlin and what are the issues they face?
  5. 200 ammunition rounds found near Christmas market ‘likely a coincidence’: Berlin police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/12
Info and experiences with 'Zwangsversteigerung'
13/12
Ikea return policy
13/12
What is/ are the best gesetzliche Krankenkassen?
12/12
Internet service providers in Berlin
11/12
Pediatricians in Berlin (various districts)
11/12
German housing and mould
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
View all notices
Advertisement