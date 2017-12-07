Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

US court sentences ex-VW executive to 7 years' jail for 'dieselgate' role

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 December 2017
15:18 CET+01:00
dieselgatevwcar industryoliver schmidtusa

Share this article

US court sentences ex-VW executive to 7 years' jail for 'dieselgate' role
Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 December 2017
15:18 CET+01:00
A US court on Wednesday sentenced former Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt to seven years in prison for his role in the German automaker's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

Schmidt, who led Volkswagen's US regulatory compliance office from 2012 to March 2015, was also ordered by a federal judge in Detroit to pay a $400,000 fine.

Schmidt, 48, the second and most senior employee to plead guilty in the affair, is among seven current and former VW executives that US prosecutors have charged so far.

In exchange for his plea, federal prosecutors dropped multiple counts of wire fraud, which carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Schmidt has agreed to be deported back to Germany after his sentence is completed.

In August, the same court sentenced James Liang, a Volkswagen engineer who had cooperated with investigating authorities, to 40 months and a $200,000 fine for his role in the affair.

VW admitted in 2015 to equipping about 11 million cars worldwide with defeat devices, including about 600,000 vehicles in the United States, which allowed them to deceive emissions tests but emit up to 40 times the permissible levels of harmful nitrogen oxide during actual driving.

A study published in May found that excess nitrogen oxide from improperly configured diesel vehicles had contributed to about 38,000 premature deaths worldwide in 2015.

Leading the cover-up

The scandal has so far reportedly cost the auto giant as much as $30 billion in fines, settlements and remediation.

In arguing for a seven-year sentence, prosecutors last month said Schmidt had participated in "one of the largest corporate fraud schemes in American history" and led efforts to cover up the company's misconduct in the summer of 2015.

Schmidt traveled to the US as the scandal was breaking on a mission to lie to US and Californian authorities so Volkswagen could obtain regulatory approvals to sell 2016 model year diesel vehicles in the United States, according to prosecutors.

"Schmidt sent detailed updates to VW management in Germany apprising them of precisely what he had said, and making it obvious that he was following the script of deception and deceit that VW, with Schmidt's input, had chosen," prosecutors told the court last month.

Defense lawyers had sought a sentence of only 40 months and a $100,000 fine, saying Schmidt's participation in the conspiracy had not occurred until nine years after it began and that he had expressed remorse.

In March, VW brought an end to Washington's criminal pursuit of the company, agreeing to pay $4.3 billion in civil and criminal fines and plead guilty to charges it likewise had defrauded the United States and violated the Clean Air Act.

But the company continues to face legal challenges in Germany and elsewhere.

dieselgatevwcar industryoliver schmidtusa
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing

The rise and rise of the pumpkin in Germany

EU anti-trust investigators raid BMW headquarters in Munich

Daimler recalls million-plus vehicles worldwide over airbag problems: report

VW's dieselgate bill jumps on 'complex' US recalls

Germany open to Iran-style North Korea talks: Merkel

VW dodges bullet in two 'dieselgate' court cases, leading to jump in share price

Former VW engineer gets 40 months in 'dieselgate' scandal
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How clerics are using an ancient privilege to fight the German state on refugees

The growing German trend for meat-free Christmas markets

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
Advertisement

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Celebrating Nikolaus before Christmas
  2. Bridge too low: roof torn off Flixbus after driver takes wrong turn
  3. The five most common challenges Indians face in Germany
  4. Opening of new Berlin-Munich high-speed train line to be celebrated Friday
  5. Germany's first Five Guys burger joint opens in Frankfurt
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/12
Renting a car parking space / parkplatz
07/12
English speakers in Wismar/surrounding areas
06/12
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
06/12
Vodka shops in Munich
06/12
Steuerberater fees more than my tax refund
06/12
Wondering what to do with dog waste from my pets
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement