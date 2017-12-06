Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Court allows the sale of souvenir gallows reserved for 'Mutti Merkel'

Lucinda Watts
news@thelocal.de
@LucinDeWhat
6 December 2017
17:27 CET+01:00
pegida protestsaxonychemnitzgallows

Share this article

Court allows the sale of souvenir gallows reserved for 'Mutti Merkel'
Photo: DPA
Lucinda Watts
news@thelocal.de
@LucinDeWhat
6 December 2017
17:27 CET+01:00
Saxony court officials have decided this week that a Niedersdorf man can now legally sell his miniature gallow souvenirs, despite the fact they have reservations for Angela Merkel and her colleague Sigmar Gabriel on them.

In a surprising decision by the Chemnitz judiciary, a citizen has been allowed to sell his miniature versions of the gallows used at the Dresden Pegida demonstration on October 12th 2015, reported the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday. 

The miniatures are based on the life-sized gallows carried in the protest in 2015, which had signs hanging from the hangman's nooses with the words, "Reserved for Angela 'Mutti' Merkel" and "Reserved for Sigmar 'low-life' Gabriel".

Each miniature gallow was decorated just like the original, including the reservations for the Chancellor and deputy Chancellor. For just €15, tourists could buy the mini gallows, which quickly attracted legal attention.

But the public prosecutors' office in Chemnitz explained their decision by saying that the gallows are art and shouldn't be taken seriously. They say that it was not demonstrable that the accused "seriously" wanted to incite an attack on Merkel or Gabriel.

Legal investigations also followed the appearance of the original gallows back in 2015 on suspicion of incitement and disturbance of the peace.

The charge of incitement of criminal offences (paragraph 111 of the criminal code) is punishable by a fine or up to five years' imprisonment and disturbance of the peace by threat of criminal offences (paragraph 126) is punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine.

But the investigations in 2015 were shut down as, like with this year's case, neither charge could be proven.

According to the press report on the case, "it could not be proven that the accused wanted to encourage third parties to kill Chancellor Merkel and Minister Gabriel through his actions."

In defence of their decision, the prosecutors' office suggested that, despite the graphic imagery, the gallows were indicative of a desire for the "political death" of Merkel and Gabriel, and had nothing to do with actual violence.

pegida protestsaxonychemnitzgallows
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Why Repentance Day is causing parents stress in Bavaria

Leipzig University considers firing law professor over call for ‘white Europe’

These are the German regions where the economy is really booming

Police accused of 'half truths' on refugee 'hunt' in Bautzen

Isis suspect was radicalized in Germany, brother claims

Terror suspect suicide 'a tragedy' say angry MPs

Govt urged to honour Syrians who nabbed Isis suspect

Germans use Syrian arrest 'heroes' to poke fun at Pegida
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How clerics are using an ancient privilege to fight the German state on refugees

The growing German trend for meat-free Christmas markets

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
Advertisement

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Celebrating Nikolaus before Christmas
  2. 10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
  3. ‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
  4. Police advise caution with parcels after million-euro extortion attempt against DHL
  5. Bridge too low: roof torn off Flixbus after driver takes wrong turn
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/12
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
06/12
Vodka shops in Munich
06/12
Steuerberater fees more than my tax refund
06/12
Wondering what to do with dog waste from my pets
06/12
How to bring ashes of deceased from Germany to UK
06/12
Advice on choosing a secondary school for your child
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement