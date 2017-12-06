Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Brexit has sapped demand for German cars, auto industry confirms

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 December 2017
12:57 CET+01:00
carsauto industrybrexit

Share this article

Brexit has sapped demand for German cars, auto industry confirms
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 December 2017
12:57 CET+01:00
Car exports from Europe's powerhouse economy Germany have fallen in 2017, partly due to the weaker pound undermining British demand, the head of the nation's auto industry federation said Wednesday.

"Brexit and the related lower demand in Britain caused by exchange rates" had contributed to a 2.0-percent fall in car exports, to 4.3 million vehicles, German Federation of the Automobile Industry (VDA) boss Matthias Wissmann said.

The pound sterling has recovered some of its initial plunge against the dollar and the euro following the June 2016 vote that set Britain on course to leave the 28-member bloc, but remains far short of its prior levels at around €1.13 or $1.34.

In the weeks before the vote, the pound hovered around €1.30 and $1.45.

Britain is the biggest export market by unit sales and the second-biggest in financial terms for German automakers, as they operate relatively few local factories in the island nation.

"We hope that the United Kingdom remains in a European market alliance, the current debate, the 'hard Brexit' line among conservatives, is not right for us or for the British market," Wissmann said.

London politicians are divided across party lines over whether Britain should remain closely aligned with EU regulations to preserve the maximum possible amount of trade with its closest neighbours - or diverge sharply to seek advantage with partners further afield.

"We are preparing for enormous bureaucratic complications" when Britain finally does leave the bloc, Wissmann added.

Another reason for exports' slip this year was firms moving production of some models to factories outside Germany, Wissmann said.

Foreign production by German firms is expected to grow 7.0 percent to 10.8 million vehicles this year, while manufacturing at home declines 2.0 percent to 5.6 million.

German carmakers this year accounted for around 20 percent of global car market share, or 16.4 million vehicles, and produced around half of all new cars registered in Europe, according to VDA figures.

carsauto industrybrexit
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

VW says will invest over 34 billion euros in cars of the future by 2022

Heat on 'climate chancellor' Merkel over coal-fired plants and cars

Britain’s exit from the EU will cost Germany billions: EU report

Green party signals big concessions on diesel and coal in coalition talks

Germany overtakes UK as top location in Europe for real estate investors: study

EU anti-trust investigators raid BMW headquarters in Munich

Goldman Sachs CEO touts Frankfurt for post-Brexit banking

Daimler recalls million-plus vehicles worldwide over airbag problems: report
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How clerics are using an ancient privilege to fight the German state on refugees

The growing German trend for meat-free Christmas markets

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
Advertisement

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Celebrating Nikolaus before Christmas
  2. 10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
  3. ‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
  4. Bridge too low: roof torn off Flixbus after driver takes wrong turn
  5. Police advise caution with parcels after million-euro extortion attempt against DHL
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/12
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
06/12
Vodka shops in Munich
06/12
Steuerberater fees more than my tax refund
06/12
Wondering what to do with dog waste from my pets
06/12
How to bring ashes of deceased from Germany to UK
06/12
Advice on choosing a secondary school for your child
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement