Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Schulz says EU allies urged him to join Merkel government and push for reforms

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 December 2017
09:21 CET+01:00
eumacronschulzspdgrand coalitionelection 2017

Share this article

Schulz says EU allies urged him to join Merkel government and push for reforms
Martin Schulz. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 December 2017
09:21 CET+01:00
The head of Germany's Social Democrats, Martin Schulz, said on Monday he had been urged by French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders to join Chancellor Angela Merkel's next government and push for EU reforms.

If his centre-left SPD joins another governing alliance with Merkel's conservatives or allows her to run a minority government, "it won't be business as usual" in Berlin, vowed Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament.

Schulz said he had been encouraged by European "sister parties" and some leaders, including Macron, to join Merkel's fourth government and help promote European reforms.

"The phone conversations I've had so far ... and the exchange of mails and text messages have been unanimous," he told a Berlin press conference.

The core message, he said, was that Germany should adopt "a progressive, a more social, a more dynamic policy on Europe".

"We take their message very seriously," said Schulz, a vocal critic of Berlin's tough austerity stance during the eurozone crisis when creditors demanded tough reforms from crisis-hit economies in return for international bailouts.

Macron has pushed for sweeping reforms, including a common eurozone finance minister and budget - an idea that has received a lukewarm response from Merkel's conservatives who fear it could cost the top EU economy dearly.

Schulz lost to Merkel in September 24th elections and initially vowed to take his party into opposition but has now emerged as the man who could hold her political fate in his hands.

After Merkel's exploratory talks to form an alliance with two smaller parties collapsed, her conservatives are hoping for a continuation of their previous "grand coalition" with the SPD for the next four years.

READ ALSO: The SPD in a Grand Coalition? What you need to know

Schulz has asked his divided party to back him in open-ended discussions on whether the two parties should team up again, and on what terms, to avoid new elections.

Sunday's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported that Macron and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had encouraged Schulz to extend the four-year-old alliance, currently a caretaker government, and shift Berlin's policy on Europe.

Schulz said that left-leaning European parties and Macron's government, looking to Germany, "have a great interest in seeing an end of the blockade of necessary eurozone reforms, seen especially in the finance ministry".

eumacronschulzspdgrand coalitionelection 2017
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Social Democrats torn on whether to jump aboard the Merkel express

EU needs to project its power in Trump era in order to survive, says German Foreign Minister

The SPD in a Grand Coalition? What you need to know

Germans fear for future of döner kebab after EU objects to change in rules

Merkel to start coalition talks with reluctant SPD under watchful eye of President Steinmeier

Merkel's conservatives, SPD gear up for 'serious' coalition talks

Merkel ally sees repeat coalition with SPD as 'best option'

Merkel hopes to form government 'very soon'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
Advertisement

5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century

Everything that changes in Germany from December 2017

Everything you need to know about preparing for Christmas like a German
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
  2. ‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
  3. Police advise caution with parcels after million-euro extortion attempt against DHL
  4. 2 dead and over 400 road accidents after wintry conditions hit Bavaria
  5. Bridge too low: roof torn off Flixbus after driver takes wrong turn
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/12
Looking for snowboarding or ski buddy!
05/12
Ordering from Amazon with Amazon Prime
05/12
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
05/12
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
05/12
Moving to Mannheim area and looking for schools
05/12
Living in Germany, working in Switzerland
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement