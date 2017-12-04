Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Merkel to meet terror victims’ families after criticism over lack of condolences

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 December 2017
16:16 CET+01:00
merkelterrorisis

Share this article

Merkel to meet terror victims’ families after criticism over lack of condolences
The scene of the attack at Breitscheidplatz. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 December 2017
16:16 CET+01:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will this month hold her first face-to-face meeting with relatives of the victims of last year's Christmas market attack, her spokesman said Monday, after the families criticised her for not sufficiently acknowledging their grief.

Relatives of the 12 people who were killed in the December 19th, 2016, truck rampage in Berlin vented their anger in a withering open letter to Merkel, accusing her of "political inaction" and of failing to reach out to the bereaved.

"Almost a year after the attack, we note that you have not shared your condolences with us either in person or in writing. In our opinion, this means that you are not doing justice to your office," read the letter, published by weekly magazine Der Spiegel on Friday.

"It is a matter of respect and decency and it should be self-evident that you as head of the government... acknowledge to our families the loss of a relative because of a terrorist act."

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said it was "a moving, critical letter" that was read at the chancellor's office "with the greatest respect".

Merkel will meet the families on December 18th, a day before the first anniversary of the attack, to listen to their grievances and see "which lessons can be learned", Seibert said.

But he emphasised that the meeting had been scheduled before the open letter was sent, and pointed out that Joachim Gauck, the president at the time, met with the families back in March in agreement with Merkel's office.

Nevertheless, "the letter shows how useful and urgent this meeting is", Seibert added.

The signatories also had harsh words for the security failings that allowed Anis Amri, a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia, to carry out the attack, the deadliest yet in Germany to be claimed by the Isis terror group.

Investigations have shown that authorities missed a number of opportunities to arrest and deport the 24-year-old, a known drug dealer with connections to radical Islamists.

He had managed to escape detection by skipping across German state lines and using different identities.

On the day of the attack, he hijacked a truck and murdered its Polish driver before ploughing the vehicle through the market, killing another 11 people and wounding dozens more.

Amri was shot and killed four days later by Italian police in Milan.

The German government has so far paid out €1.6 million in compensation to those wounded in the attack and to the victims' families, according to the justice ministry.

The annual Christmas market at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz reopened last week with new security measures in place, including concrete barriers and a heightened police presence.

merkelterrorisis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

The SPD in a Grand Coalition? What you need to know

Merkel gets on phone to Erdogan for first time in months

Merkel to start coalition talks with reluctant SPD under watchful eye of President Steinmeier

Merkel's conservatives, SPD gear up for 'serious' coalition talks

New failures uncovered in police investigation of Berlin truck attacker

Social Democrats signal openness to new coalition with Merkel

Six Syrians suspected of terror plot released over lack of evidence

'No matter what Merkel does next, Germany has become Europe's latest problem'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
Advertisement

5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Why Germany probably isn't on track for coldest winter in a century

Everything that changes in Germany from December 2017

Everything you need to know about preparing for Christmas like a German
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
  2. ‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany
  3. AfD elects leader duo amid pro-refugee protests
  4. Police advise caution with parcels after million-euro extortion attempt against DHL
  5. 2 dead and over 400 road accidents after wintry conditions hit Bavaria
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/12
Ordering from Amazon with Amazon Prime
05/12
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
05/12
Moving to Mannheim area and looking for schools
05/12
Living in Germany, working in Switzerland
04/12
Funniest German Music Videos
04/12
Remove German dubbing from American TV shows
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement