Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Merkel gets on phone to Erdogan for first time in months

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 December 2017
08:59 CET+01:00
merkelerdoganturkey

Share this article

Merkel gets on phone to Erdogan for first time in months
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 December 2017
08:59 CET+01:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday discussed bilateral relations in their first phone conversation since tensions plunged to an all-time low this summer, Turkish media reported.

According to state-run news agency Anadolu, Erdogan and Merkel are committed to "giving fresh impetus to bilateral contacts at the highest level", once a German government has been formed.

The call came a day after a similar call between Erdogan and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Anadolu said.

Ties between the two countries -- NATO allies with strong historic ties - have nosedived over Ankara's arrest of German citizens and Berlin's strong criticism of the Turkish crackdown following last year's failed coup, which has seen over 50,000 people arrested.

The Turkish government has however sent several reassuring signals in recent weeks, including the conditional release of two German nationals who had been detained in Turkey.

A week after the German citizens were set free, the countries' foreign ministers also met in the southern Turkish resort of Antalya for informal talks -- the first meeting since the bitter row intensified.

During the call Thursday, Merkel and Erdogan discussed the pact signed last year between Ankara and the European Union, which has reduced the number of migrant and refugee routes to Europe, according to Anadolu.

Ankara has accused the EU of not granting the financial assistance promised under this agreement quickly enough.

Erdogan also briefed the chancellor on a Turkey-Iran-Russia summit on Syria, held last week in the Russian resort of Sochi, according to Anadolu.

merkelerdoganturkey
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world's best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Is this the world's most international business school?

Related articles

The SPD in a Grand Coalition? What you need to know

Merkel to start coalition talks with reluctant SPD under watchful eye of President Steinmeier

Merkel's conservatives, SPD gear up for 'serious' coalition talks

Social Democrats signal openness to new coalition with Merkel

'No matter what Merkel does next, Germany has become Europe's latest problem'

Cometh the hour: does Germany's President have the skill to break political deadlock?

Germany seeks way out of crisis after government talks collapse

Merkel says ready to lead party in case of new election
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street
Advertisement

How Germany deals with activist movements against Israel

From cheering to sneezing: a chronology of 'Gesundheit' in the US

How to walk round Hamburg's best spots without paying for a guide

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street
  2. 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', 96, fit to serve jail term: German court
  3. Germans fear for future of döner kebab after EU objects to change in rules
  4. German government wants ‘backdoor' access to every digital device: report
  5. Berlin police seize radioactive playing cards used in gambling scam
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/12
Tips for passing a practical driving test
30/11
Squash courts in Munich
30/11
British shops in Hamburg
30/11
Water cost for 2 people
30/11
What do the initials eV (in German) mean?
30/11
Equity Release Scheme
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement