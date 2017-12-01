Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Everything that changes in Germany from December 2017

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 December 2017
11:11 CET+01:00
lawsliving in germany

Share this article

Everything that changes in Germany from December 2017
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 December 2017
11:11 CET+01:00
As ever the start of every new month brings with it some small but significant changes to life in Germany. Here's a look at what changes in December 2017.

Better information for internet customers

As of December, internet and telephone providers are legally obliged to inform their customers of the terms of cancellation on every bill they send them. That information needs to include the exact date on which a notice of cancellation must be delivered in order to prevent a contract from being extended.

Biggest change in DB History

Starting on December 10th, Deutsche Bahn will start their winter timetable. DB has described the change as “the biggest” in its history, due to the fact that the high-speed line between Munich and Berlin will finally be opened. The new line will cut around two hours off the journey time, making it possible to travel between the two cities in less than four hours.  Also new from Deutsche Bahn is the ICE 4, their latest model of high-speed train, which will be put into service on lines between Hamburg and Munich and Hamburg and Stuttgart.

Higher ticket prices in Munich

The Munich Transport Company (MVV) is increasing its ticket prices as of the start of December. The company agreed upon a price increase of 1.9 percent, which is actually the lowest price increase since the early 1970s, according to the Augsburger Allgemeine Zeitung.

Time to claim child benefits greatly reduced

On December 31sth the rules on retroactively claiming child benefits will change, shrinking the time frame from four years to six months. So if you have a right to child benefits for a dependant, it would be a good idea to check now if there is money you can claim for the last four years.

German-Albanian pension agreement

This one isn’t likely to affect many of our readers, but an agreement on pensions between Germany and Albania will simplify pension contributions and payouts for people who have worked in both countries.

lawsliving in germany
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

5 events not to miss in Germany this December

Everything you need to know about preparing for Christmas like a German

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

5 things to know about retirement in Germany

An American shopping frenzy is hitting Germany, but not everyone is happy

Everything you need to know about having a pet in Germany

Why Repentance Day is causing parents stress in Bavaria

Eight rules for making friends in Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street
Advertisement

How Germany deals with activist movements against Israel

From cheering to sneezing: a chronology of 'Gesundheit' in the US

How to walk round Hamburg's best spots without paying for a guide

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street
  2. 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', 96, fit to serve jail term: German court
  3. Germans fear for future of döner kebab after EU objects to change in rules
  4. Berlin police seize radioactive playing cards used in gambling scam
  5. Everything that changes in Germany from December 2017
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/12
Tips for passing a practical driving test
30/11
Squash courts in Munich
30/11
British shops in Hamburg
30/11
Water cost for 2 people
30/11
What do the initials eV (in German) mean?
30/11
Equity Release Scheme
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement