Everything that changes in Germany from December 2017

As ever the start of every new month brings with it some small but significant changes to life in Germany. Here's a look at what changes in December 2017.

Better information for internet customers

As of December, internet and telephone providers are legally obliged to inform their customers of the terms of cancellation on every bill they send them. That information needs to include the exact date on which a notice of cancellation must be delivered in order to prevent a contract from being extended.

Biggest change in DB History

Starting on December 10th, Deutsche Bahn will start their winter timetable. DB has described the change as “the biggest” in its history, due to the fact that the high-speed line between Munich and Berlin will finally be opened. The new line will cut around two hours off the journey time, making it possible to travel between the two cities in less than four hours. Also new from Deutsche Bahn is the ICE 4, their latest model of high-speed train, which will be put into service on lines between Hamburg and Munich and Hamburg and Stuttgart.

Higher ticket prices in Munich

The Munich Transport Company (MVV) is increasing its ticket prices as of the start of December. The company agreed upon a price increase of 1.9 percent, which is actually the lowest price increase since the early 1970s, according to the Augsburger Allgemeine Zeitung.

Time to claim child benefits greatly reduced

On December 31sth the rules on retroactively claiming child benefits will change, shrinking the time frame from four years to six months. So if you have a right to child benefits for a dependant, it would be a good idea to check now if there is money you can claim for the last four years.

German-Albanian pension agreement

This one isn’t likely to affect many of our readers, but an agreement on pensions between Germany and Albania will simplify pension contributions and payouts for people who have worked in both countries.