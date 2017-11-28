Pesticide controversy poisons mood ahead of tricky coalition talks

Photo: DPA

The Social Democrats (SPD) have reacted angrily to a vote by German Agricultural Minister Christian Schmidt (CSU) to allow the controversial weedkiller Glyphosat to be used in the EU for an additional five years.

SPD Vice President Ralf Stegner called Germany’s "Yes" in the EU-wide vote in Brussels a “clear breach of trust”, saying that the Christian Democrats had already agreed to abstain, he told German broadcaster ARD on Monday.

Schmidt went behind the the Social Democrats’ backs in order to prolong the use of the pesticide, said Stegner.

Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks (SPD), who opposes the continued use of Glyphosat, already stressed to Schmidt that Germany should withhold its vote on allowing the pesticide as it had done previously.

Further SPD members have questioned if Merkel had any knowledge of Schmidt’s plan to vote before it took place. Former Green Party head Renate Künast called on Merkel to explain what happened in an interview with the German Press Agency (dpa), and to dismiss Schmidt if the vote had taken place without her consent.

But Merkel distanced herself on Tuesday from Schmidt's decision, making clear that in acting alone he had gone against agreements drawn up between the SPD and her Christian Union, who are currently in government together.

"Schmidt's decision went against agreements we have made in government - these also go for the current caretaker government," she said.

Germany’s yes vote among the 28 EU member states was crucial in breaking EU deadlock on the decision. It could also derail coalition talks between the SPD and the Christian union before they have even begun.

Merkel is under pressure to form a new government after talks with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) failed last week, leaving a coalition with the Social Democrats as her last hope for forming a majority in parliament.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has invited the CDU, CSU and SPD to a meeting at the Bellevue Castle in Berlin this Thursday with hopes of furthering the contentious talks.

Glyphosat is reported to be a cost-effective chemical and the herbicide used by the agricultural industry worldwide to increase harvests, reports Spiegel Online.

Yet the chemical, developed by U.S. company Monsanto, has also come under sharp critique for causing environmental damage. It is also “possibly carcinogenic” according to the World Health Organization, although other studies have disputed this.