Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Pesticide controversy poisons mood ahead of tricky coalition talks

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
28 November 2017
14:55 CET+01:00
pesticidescoalitioncsu

Share this article

Pesticide controversy poisons mood ahead of tricky coalition talks
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
28 November 2017
14:55 CET+01:00
The Social Democrats (SPD) have reacted angrily to a vote by German Agricultural Minister Christian Schmidt (CSU) to allow the controversial weedkiller Glyphosat to be used in the EU for an additional five years.

SPD Vice President Ralf Stegner called Germany’s "Yes" in the EU-wide vote in Brussels a “clear breach of trust”, saying that the Christian Democrats had already agreed to abstain, he told German broadcaster ARD on Monday.

Schmidt went behind the the Social Democrats’ backs in order to prolong the use of the pesticide, said Stegner.  

Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks (SPD), who opposes the continued use of Glyphosat, already stressed to Schmidt that Germany should withhold its vote on allowing the pesticide as it had done previously.

Further SPD members have questioned if Merkel had any knowledge of Schmidt’s plan to vote before it took place. Former Green Party head Renate Künast called on Merkel to explain what happened in an interview with the German Press Agency (dpa), and to dismiss Schmidt if the vote had taken place without her consent.

But Merkel distanced herself on Tuesday from Schmidt's decision, making clear that in acting alone he had gone against agreements drawn up between the SPD and her Christian Union, who are currently in government together.

"Schmidt's decision went against agreements we have made in government - these also go for the current caretaker government," she said.

Germany’s yes vote among the 28 EU member states was crucial in breaking EU deadlock on the decision. It could also derail coalition talks between the SPD and the Christian union before they have even begun.

Merkel is under pressure to form a new government after talks with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) failed last week, leaving a coalition with the Social Democrats as her last hope for forming a majority in parliament.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has invited the CDU, CSU and SPD to a meeting at the Bellevue Castle in Berlin this Thursday with hopes of furthering the contentious talks.

Glyphosat is reported to be a cost-effective chemical and the herbicide used by the agricultural industry worldwide to increase harvests, reports Spiegel Online.

Yet the chemical, developed by U.S. company Monsanto, has also come under sharp critique for causing environmental damage. It is also “possibly carcinogenic” according to the World Health Organization, although other studies have disputed this.

pesticidescoalitioncsu
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Merkel ally sees repeat coalition with SPD as 'best option'

Merkel hopes to form government 'very soon'

Germany's SPD says ready for talks to end political crisis

Social Democrats signal openness to new coalition with Merkel

Pressure mounts on Social Democrats to throw Merkel a coalition lifeline

The three top hurdles in German coalition talks

Crunch time for Merkel to build coalition or face new polls

Life in suspense: the refugees in Germany who can’t reunite with their families
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

5 things to know about retirement in Germany

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language
Advertisement

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

Netflix’s first original German series, a dark thriller, to debut in December

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
  2. Germany's top 10 most surreal sites to visit
  3. German far-right claims credit for Merkel struggles
  4. Drunk driver 'deliberately' crashes car into revellers at Cuxhaven nightclub
  5. New failures uncovered in police investigation of Berlin truck attacker
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/11
Was the British Empire good or bad?
28/11
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
28/11
How to select a private pension scheme
28/11
Question about Zertifikat for Integrationskurs
27/11
Can you please help me with gift ideas?
27/11
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 3pm Sat. 02.Dec.2017
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement