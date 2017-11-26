Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Charr ends Germany's 85-year wait for a world heavyweight champion

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 November 2017
09:51 CET+01:00
boxing

Share this article

Charr ends Germany's 85-year wait for a world heavyweight champion
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 November 2017
09:51 CET+01:00
Just two years after being shot, Manuel Charr has ended Germany's 85-year wait for a world heavyweight champion and dedicated his victory over Alexander Ustinov to his adopted home country.

"What can I say, Germany - we are world champions," Charr roared after his unanimous decision victory in Oberhausen landed him the vacant WBA world title.

"I dedicate this title to Germany, the country which gave me a chance and built me up.

"This is my gift to you all."

Charr is Germany's first world heavyweight champion since Max Schmeling reigned from 1930-1932.

On Saturday, Charr was the clear winner after bringing Ustinov to his knees in the eighth round and the judges scored the fight 114-111, 116-111 and 115-112 to the German.

Anthony Joshua is the reigning WBA 'Super' heavyweight champion and the victory over Ustinov could open the door for Charr to a bout with the British boxer.

The win for Beirut-born Charr, who arrived in Germany as a five-year-old, completes his remarkable comeback from two setbacks which would have ended the careers of a less-determined boxer.

In September 2015, he was left fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach following an altercation at a kebab restaurant in Essen.

Charr returned to the ring just seven months later, bearing the scars of the attack on his abdomen.

Then came another setback earlier this year when both hips had to be replaced.

"In the last two years, I have experienced everything that one possibly can," said Charr.

"From being shot to having two new hips, but I gritted my teeth.

"The doctors told me, it is a medical miracle."

Charr seemed to be in trouble in the first six rounds as the 2.02 metre-tall Ustinov, who had a 22.5 kilo weight advantage, dominated the fight.

However, as the Russian tired, Charr got stronger.

In the seventh round, Charr had the Russian on the ropes and although Ustinov withstood the blows, he was forced to his knees in the eighth.

A vicious left hook cut the Russian under his left eye, but with blood streaming down his face, Ustinov was saved by the bell.

Charr finished the stronger for a deserved win, the 31st of his career

Raised in Berlin and Essen, this was Charr's second  shot at a world title.

His previous attempt ended in a fourth-round defeat when he was stopped by ex-WBC champion Vitali Klitschko in 2012.

READ ALSO: Berlin currywurst seller faces spicy match in world boxing title

boxing
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Berlin currywurst seller faces spicy match in world boxing title

Boxer knocks back hired killer allegations

Obituary mix-up gave man's mum heart attack

WBA heavyweight Povetkin beats Huck

Brawling British boxer banged up in Bavaria

Boxing champ's father jailed for shooting her

Klitschko wants to knock out Britain's David Haye

Haye throws verbal jabs ahead of Hamburg bout with Klitschko
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
Advertisement

Why anarchist Silvio Meier is mourned 25 years after his murder by neo-Nazis

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

How to discover Berlin through your stomach
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 5 things to know about retirement in Germany
  2. Stuttgart cafe stirs controversy by saying 'no' to sweatpants
  3. Europe embraces Black Friday sales with some reservations
  4. German far-right claims credit for Merkel struggles
  5. Social Democrats signal openness to new coalition with Merkel
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/11
How to select a private pension scheme
27/11
Question about Zertifikat for Integrationskurs
26/11
Morrissey mentions Germany in an interview
26/11
Squash courts in Munich
26/11
Can you please help me with gift ideas?
25/11
How to bring ashes of deceased from Germany to UK
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement