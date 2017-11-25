Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Merkel hopes to form government 'very soon'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 November 2017
16:04 CET+01:00
angela merkelcducsucoalitionmartin schulzgovernmentspd

Share this article

Merkel hopes to form government 'very soon'
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 November 2017
16:04 CET+01:00
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said she wanted to form a government "very soon", bolstering hopes that Germany's political impasse could be close to ending as she raised the prospect of a compromise with the Social Democrats.

Europe's economic powerhouse has been mired in uncertainty since Merkel's conservative bloc won a September 24th vote but without a clear majority.

"Europe needs a strong Germany... that's why it is important to form a government very soon," Merkel said in a speech to regional representatives of her CDU party in Kuehlungsborn, northeast Germany.

The speech came a day after the SPD said they were ready for talks with Merkel's bloc.

The European Union has been worried by the German crisis, as Berlin plays a lead role in all matters including the Brexit negotiations.

The setbacks Merkel's bloc suffered in the September election were in part due to the rise of the far-right, anti-immigration AfD which took millions of votes from mainstream parties.

Since the vote, Merkel has failed to find coalition partners to govern the EU's largest economy for her fourth term.

The centre-left SPD -- Merkel's former junior coalition allies -- vowed to go into opposition immediately after the election in which they scored a dismal result.

Merkel's talks with two other parties, the left-leaning Greens and pro-business FDP, collapsed early this week when the FDP unilaterally pulled out.

Few good options

Merkel now faces few good options short of new elections: asking the SPD to enter a new "grand coalition", or running a minority government, possibly with the Greens, and asking the SPD to cooperate on an issue-by-issue basis.

For now, Merkel's caretaker government has continued to run the country's daily business.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, himself an SPD member, meanwhile has been working to ensure a compromise is reached, to avoid a repeat vote.

Talks with the SPD should be based "on mutual respect" and "compromise", Merkel said.

Chancellor of Germany since 2005, Merkel's party ruled alongside the SPD up to 2009 and then again from 2013 to 2017.

Steinmeier will on Thursday meet Merkel and the leader of the CSU -- the CDU's wing in Bavaria -- Horst Seehofer, as well as SPD leader Martin Schulz, the European Parliament's ex-president.

Merkel reiterated her opposition to a return to the polls.

"We have received a mandate" from voters, she said.

Polls show that, were Germany to stage an election re-run, results would be little different from September.

If anything, it could see the AfD score an even more impressive result than it did the first time round.

angela merkelcducsucoalitionmartin schulzgovernmentspd
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Germany's SPD says ready for talks to end political crisis

Social Democrats signal openness to new coalition with Merkel

Pressure mounts on Social Democrats to throw Merkel a coalition lifeline

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

The three top hurdles in German coalition talks

Crunch time for Merkel to build coalition or face new polls

Life in suspense: the refugees in Germany who can’t reunite with their families

‘A snap election would be a catastrophe', Merkel ally warns
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
Advertisement

Why anarchist Silvio Meier is mourned 25 years after his murder by neo-Nazis

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

How to discover Berlin through your stomach
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language
  2. Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing
  3. Stuttgart cafe stirs controversy by saying 'no' to sweatpants
  4. Doctor faces up to two years' jail for 'advertising' abortion on her website
  5. Life expectancy much lower in Germany compared to EU neighbours: study
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/11
Can you please help me with gift ideas?
25/11
How to bring ashes of deceased from Germany to UK
24/11
How to appeal a Finanzamt income tax judgement
24/11
iPhone repairs in Munich
23/11
Munich babysitters wanted
23/11
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement