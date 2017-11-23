Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Six Syrians suspected of terror plot released over lack of evidence

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 November 2017
09:14 CET+01:00
arreststerror attackisis

Share this article

Six Syrians suspected of terror plot released over lack of evidence
Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 November 2017
09:14 CET+01:00
Six Syrian refugees arrested in Germany on suspicion of preparing a terror attack on behalf of Isis were freed on Wednesday because of a lack of evidence, a prosecutor said.

The suspects, aged 20 to 28, were detained in dawn raids on Tuesday that saw 500 police officers swoop on residences in the cities of Kassel, Essen, Hanover and Leipzig.

Media reports said they were believed to be targeting a Christmas market.

But the Frankfurt public prosecutor said there was "insufficient evidence" they were preparing an attack or were in any way linked to Isis, a spokesman told AFP.

The six arrived in Germany between December 2014 and September 2015 at the height of a refugee crisis which has seen Germany take in 1.2 million people in the past two years.

German authorities have been on heightened alert since Isis claimed a lorry assault on a Berlin Christmas market last December which killed 12 people.

Earlier this year a man who had had an asylum claim rejected by Germany stabbed one person to death at a supermarket and injured six others in a suspected jihadist assault.

And German police last month arrested a 19-year-old Syrian suspected of preparing a "serious" Islamist-motivated bomb attack.

arreststerror attackisis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Six Syrians arrested for 'planning terror attack' in Germany

Official investigation slams police over handling of Berlin terror attacker

'Isis ambassador in Germany' on trial for recruiting jihadists

Turkey arrests two more German nationals as tensions flare

Isis holds 11,100 blank Syrian passports: German officials

Merkel: We won’t halt election rallies but we will mourn Spain attack victims

More details emerge on 4 German women arrested as suspected Isis 'brides'

German jihadi girl arrested in Iraq
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
Advertisement

Why anarchist Silvio Meier is mourned 25 years after his murder by neo-Nazis

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

How to discover Berlin through your stomach
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
  2. Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field
  3. How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language
  4. Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing
  5. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/11
iPhone repairs in Munich
23/11
Munich babysitters wanted
23/11
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
23/11
Freelancing, but full-time for one client only
22/11
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
22/11
Munich babysitters available
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement