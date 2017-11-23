Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Berlin police widen hunt for stolen John Lennon belongings

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 November 2017
17:16 CET+01:00
lennonmusictheft

Share this article

Berlin police widen hunt for stolen John Lennon belongings
John Lennon. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 November 2017
17:16 CET+01:00
German police are trying to recover numerous items stolen from the estate of the late Beatle John Lennon, prosecutors said Thursday, after the arrest of a suspect accused of handling the objects.

A 58-year-old man identified as Erhan G. was arrested in Berlin on Monday on suspicion of dealing in the stolen goods.

Prosecutors said he has "given a broad confession" in the case and provided information about stolen personal items from Lennon that remain undiscovered.

Police had on Tuesday announced the recovery of around 100 items, including diaries, a cigarette case and two pairs of Lennon's trademark round spectacles.

One of the three diaries from the haul contains an entry penned by Lennon on December 8, 1980 -- hours before he was shot dead by a disturbed fan outside his Manhattan apartment building.

But numerous items are still missing.

"Among those we are looking for are a sculpture, walking sticks as well as several personal recordings and other writings," said prosecutors in a statement.

The objects were allegedly stolen by the driver of Lennon's widow Yoko Ono from her New York home in 2006. They were discovered this year at a bankrupt Berlin auction house.

The driver, Koral Karsan, lives in Turkey and is out of reach of German law enforcement.

The former chauffeur worked for Ono from 1995 to 2006. He already spent 60 days in jail in 2007 in the United States for trying to blackmail Ono.

Along with co-Beatle Paul McCartney, Lennon wrote some of the Fab Four's biggest hits including "Help" and "With a Little Help from My Friends", before the band split in 1970.

His possessions have since become collectors' items.

A leather jacket supposedly worn by Lennon sold for £10,400 (€11,700) at an auction in England in February.

lennonmusictheft
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Protests and tears: how black musicians perplexed Germans before WWII

4 million people visit Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall in first year

California radio station brings cool music and ‘cultural exchange’ to Berlin airwaves

13 German songs you need to listen to before you die

Sticky-fingered thieves steal €70,000 of chocolate in Hesse

Thieves snatch 500 cases of urinal cakes, worth thousands of euros

Museum guard among four arrested over stolen €1 million gold coin in Berlin

SoundCloud lays off almost half of staff, but keeps Berlin HQ
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
Advertisement

Why anarchist Silvio Meier is mourned 25 years after his murder by neo-Nazis

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

How to discover Berlin through your stomach
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
  2. Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field
  3. How to convince German bosses to employ you... even without the language
  4. Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing
  5. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/11
iPhone repairs in Munich
23/11
Munich babysitters wanted
23/11
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
23/11
Freelancing, but full-time for one client only
22/11
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
22/11
Munich babysitters available
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement