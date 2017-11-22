Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Lonely pensioner flooded with Christmas invites after posting note in supermarket

Lucinda Watts
news@thelocal.de
@LucinDeWhat
22 November 2017
13:00 CET+01:00
christmaspensioneroffbeat

Share this article

Lonely pensioner flooded with Christmas invites after posting note in supermarket
Photo: DPA
Lucinda Watts
news@thelocal.de
@LucinDeWhat
22 November 2017
13:00 CET+01:00
Christmas can be a tough time of year if you haven’t got someone to share it with. That’s why one pensioner decided to seek out a family to spend the most festive day of the year with, and the response was overwhelming.

To avoid a lonely Christmas, the elderly widower posted a hand-written advert on his local Berlin supermarket's noticeboard, asking if anyone had a spare seat at their table on the big day, reports the Stuttgarter Nachrichten (SN).

"Where can a lonely pensioner and widower find a place in a small group for Christmas," the note asked. 

His plea was noticed by 27-year-old civil servant, Lisa, who posted a picture of it on Facebook. Since then, the post has been shared nearly 6,000 times and the man received hundreds of invitations from strangers to eat with them on Christmas day.

"I never expected that there would be so many [responses]," 27-year old Lisa told the SN. "After a certain point, I couldn’t keep up with it anymore.”

 
The civil servant said she shared the note because she was afraid nobody would notice it “because who usually looks at the blackboards in supermarkets nowadays? I don’t usually pay attention to them.”
 
Supermarket employees have now had to take the note down because there was too much interest. Lisa has also finished her search operation so the pensioner isn't overwhelmed by the massive number of calls.

The man was "very touched and was pleased that so many people responded", says Lisa, but, for now, has put the matter on hold, after all, it's still more than a month until Christmas.

 
It's possible the widower was inspired by Edeka's tear-jerking Christmas advert two years ago, where a lonely pensioner resorts to drastic measures in an attempt to get his family to spend Christmas Day with him. 
 
In the touching advert (above), a Grandfather is tired of spending his Christmases alone and *spoiler alert* fakes his death, before sending his sons and daughter invitations to his funeral. But, when the extended family arrives, they are instead greeted by a Christmas feast prepared for them by their (thankfully) not dead father.
 
Though incredibly sad at times, and with a rather tenuous link to the supermarket, the advert serves as a good reminder of what the holiday season is really about - and that turkey at the end does look delicious.
 
christmaspensioneroffbeat
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field

Court rules Hamburg bar cannot keep its name after Yoko Ono sues

Woman finds seven-centimetre worm in fish fillet bought at German supermarket

Wish lists from children worldwide pile up at Santa's post offices in Germany

Man forgets where he parked car, reunited with it 20 years later

Mystery meat piles at southwest German train station baffle residents

High-speed train from Munich to Berlin abandoned after it hits wild boar

Walker stumbles on huge trove of post dumped in field by ‘overloaded’ delivery man
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language

Why anarchist Silvio Meier is mourned 25 years after his murder by neo-Nazis

12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
Advertisement

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

How to discover Berlin through your stomach

Here are the top Michelin star restaurants in Germany for 2018

Protests and tears: how black musicians perplexed Germans before WWII
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
  2. Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field
  3. Here's how to make your Thanksgiving in Germany amazing
  4. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
  5. Six Syrians arrested for 'planning terror attack' in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/11
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
23/11
Freelancing, but full-time for one client only
22/11
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
22/11
Munich babysitters available
22/11
Getting a trailer for my car
22/11
Life in Augsburg - advice for newcomers
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement