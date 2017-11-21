Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Merkel says ready to lead party in case of new election

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 November 2017
08:38 CET+01:00
merkelcoalition talkselection 2017

Share this article

Merkel says ready to lead party in case of new election
Angela Merkel arriving at Bellevue Palace on Monday to speak with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 November 2017
08:38 CET+01:00
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she was ready to lead her party into snap elections rather than risk leading an unstable minority government, after the collapse of coalition talks plunged Germany into a political crisis.

"I'm very sceptical" about a minority government, Merkel told public broadcaster ARD, adding that "new elections would be the better path".

In a separate interview with public broadcaster ZDF, Merkel emphasized that Germany needed a stable government "that does not need to seek a majority for every decision".

The veteran leader also confirmed that she was ready to lead her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) into new elections and said she had not considered stepping down after 12 years in office.

Merkel has been forced to fight for her political future after high-stakes talks to form a coalition government failed overnight, potentially forcing Europe's biggest economy to hold new elections.

But a new vote could deliver results that are just as inconclusive as September's, which had prompted Merkel and her conservative CDU-CSU alliance to seek a partnership with the pro-business FDP and the ecologist Greens.

READ ALSO: What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

merkelcoalition talkselection 2017
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'No matter what Merkel does next, Germany has become Europe's latest problem'

Cometh the hour: does Germany’s President have the skill to break political deadlock?

Germany seeks way out of crisis after government talks collapse

Newcomer Lindner under fire for torpedoing Merkel's coalition hopes

What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe

Merkel battles turmoil as German coalition talks collapse

Germany's political uncertainty rattles markets

Macron says German political crisis 'not in our interest'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Here are the top Michelin star restaurants in Germany for 2018

Protests and tears: how black musicians perplexed Germans before WWII

Life in suspense: the refugees in Germany who can’t reunite with their families
Advertisement

These 10 German universities are best at landing you a job

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

These are Germany’s 10 'smartest' cities
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to discover Berlin through your stomach
  2. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
  3. Giant swastika made of concrete excavated on Hamburg sports field
  4. Court rules Hamburg bar cannot keep its name after Yoko Ono sues
  5. What the collapse of coalition talks could mean for Germany and Europe
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/11
Converting a UK driver's licence into a German one
21/11
Munich babysitters available
21/11
London congestion charge for foreign cars
21/11
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
21/11
Introducing "Deutschland Kreditkarte"
21/11
Automatic Contract Renewals in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
View all notices
Advertisement