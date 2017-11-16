Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Wish lists from children worldwide pile up at Santa's post offices in Germany

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 November 2017
10:55 CET+01:00
christmaswish listpost officesantaweihnachtsmannletter

Share this article

Wish lists from children worldwide pile up at Santa's post offices in Germany
Children greeting Santa Claus at the opening of the Christmas post office in Himmelpfort last year. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 November 2017
10:55 CET+01:00
Who says it's too early to get excited about Christmas? In the town of Himmelpfort north of Berlin at Santa's largest German post office, thousands of letters have been piling up for weeks now.

With Christmas over a month away, Santa and his helpers already have their hands full.

When the jolly man arrives with his entourage to open up the Christmas post office in the Brandenburg town of Himmelpfort on Thursday, the team will have to get cracking on the huge task ahead of them.

By the end of August, some 2,000 letters from children across the globe had already been counted at the post office, said Deutsche Post spokeswoman Tina Birke.

But the big man won't be able to reply to all the letters himself. In the coming weeks, 20 diligent helpers speaking over two dozen different languages will sort through piles and piles of letters.

Everyone who writes to the Weihnachtsmann (as he's known in Germany) should get a reply before Christmas - as long as their wish list arrives at his desk at least ten days before Christmas Eve.

Toys, mobile phones and tablets are particularly sought after, said Birke, but many children also wish for health for their family members or peace.

Last year, about 281,000 wish lists arrived in Himmelpfort, making it the largest of the seven Christmas post offices run by Deutsche Post in Germany.

Its origins go back to 1984, when a local postwoman discovered two letters to Santa from children in Berlin and Saxony.

She decided to answer them herself - and word quickly spread that this was the place to write to if you wanted to reach Santa.

By the early nineties, Himmelpfort was receiving about 2,000 letters to the Weihnachtsmann every year - and in 1995, Deutsche Post stepped in to provide helpers and give the depot the official status of post office for two months during the festive season every year.

The Christmas post office in Engelskirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia, also opens on Thursday. Last year, helpers at this branch also had their hands full as the post office received around 128,000 letters from 53 countries.

The remaining Christmas post office branches in Germany are located in Himmelsthür, Himmelpforten and Nikolausdorf in Lower Saxony, Himmelstadt in Bavaria and St. Nikolaus in Saarland.

Last year, a total of around 560,000 letters were counted from all seven of Germany's festive post offices.

Fancy letting the Weihnachtsmann know what's on your wishlist this year?

You'll want to send a letter to:

An den Weihnachtsmann

Weihnachtspostfiliale

16798 Himmelpfort

Deutschland/Germany

READ ALSO: 8 things that prove it's Christmas in Germany

christmaswish listpost officesantaweihnachtsmannletter
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Germany probes new message claiming Dortmund attack

LIVE: Twelve dead as truck hits Berlin Christmas market in 'probable terrorist attack'

These German children's songs bring tears to my eyes

Why the 'ugly Christmas sweater' is making waves in Deutschland

Celebrating Nikolaus before Christmas

1,000 sprinting Santas take over small German town

10 German Christmas cookies you have to bake this winter

Our essential guide for doing Christmas just like a German
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

These are Germany's 10 'smartest' cities

How patients in Germany are still struggling to get cannabis, despite loosening of law
Advertisement

What it's like to walk around Berlin as a blind tourist

10 really goofy German translations of famous movie titles

Deutsche Bahn unveils 'train of future', complete with gym and TVs

Eight rules for making friends in Germany
Advertisement
8,446 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
  2. Gulf minister warns Germany to keep better control over its mosques
  3. EU planning to sue Germany over dirty air in cities: report
  4. Merkel and Macron to lead diplomatic push at UN climate talks
  5. High-speed train from Munich to Berlin abandoned after it hits wild boar
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/11
Life in Augsburg - advice for newcomers
16/11
Where to buy a massage table
16/11
Suggested gifts to take to the UK from Germany
16/11
Converting a UK driver's licence into a German one
16/11
Best areas to live in Heidelberg
16/11
Tips for passing a practical driving test
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
13/11
Dog Walker - Ludwigshafen
07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
View all notices
Advertisement