Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Germany knocks US off its throne and places first in global image ranking

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 November 2017
16:13 CET+01:00
rankingperceptionsurveystudy

Share this article

Germany knocks US off its throne and places first in global image ranking
Late autumn in Düsseldorf. Photo: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 November 2017
16:13 CET+01:00
A worldwide ranking released on Thursday reveals that Germany has reclaimed its title as the most admired country in the world, in light of a substantial drop in global perception of America.

In 2016 and 2015, Germany placed second in the Anholt-GFK Roper Nation Brands Index (NBI); the last time it was in the top spot was in 2014.

But it has reclaimed its title as leading nation brand in the 2017 edition of the annual survey.

France claimed silver by climbing to second place and the UK took bronze while remaining stable in third place. Japan joined the top five by leaping forward and tying with Canada in fourth place while America slipped to sixth place.

Image: Anholt-GfK

Also in the index's edition this year, which measures how 50 countries are perceived worldwide as well as the direction they are developing, Germany scored particularly well in three of the six categories: culture, government and people. 

It moreover ranked rather positively in the exports and immigration/investment sector. Only in the tourism category did Germany fall a little further behind the other countries in the index.

Germany's image in the Asian countries, especially in China, has also improved significantly compared to last year. Additionally, the nation won points from respondents in Russia, Italy, South Africa, Argentina, Turkey and America. But it was rated less positively by its French and Polish neighbours as well as respondents in Germany itself.

Meanwhile the US was the only country to see its overall score decline this year, specifically in terms of global perception regarding its governance.

The decrease in America’s image in the governance category suggests that we are witnessing a ‘Trump effect’ triggered by President Trump’s policies and ‘America first’ message, said Professor Simon Anholt, policy advisor and creator of the NBI study.

A similar fall in perception of the US was seen following the re-election of George W. Bush, said Anholt, adding that America has never stayed outside the top ranking for more than a year at a time.

“It will be interesting to see whether this holds true in the 2018 ranking,” the professor said.

This year's NBI is based on data collected in July from a total of over 20,185 online interviews with adults in 20 countries.

rankingperceptionsurveystudy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Many Germans are not fond of Halloween, survey finds

German universities among world's best for science subjects, study finds

Insects decline dramatically in German nature reserves: study

German study shows those who exercise regularly remain 'younger' longer

From robots to role play: study reveals German attitudes to sex

Stuttgart is the least stressful city in the world, study finds

German job centres discriminate against people with foreign-sounding names: study

Germans happier with their country's direction than their EU neighbours, survey shows
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

These are Germany’s 10 'smartest' cities

How patients in Germany are still struggling to get cannabis, despite loosening of law
Advertisement

What it's like to walk around Berlin as a blind tourist

10 really goofy German translations of famous movie titles

Deutsche Bahn unveils 'train of future', complete with gym and TVs

Eight rules for making friends in Germany
Advertisement
8,446 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
  2. Gulf minister warns Germany to keep better control over its mosques
  3. EU planning to sue Germany over dirty air in cities: report
  4. Merkel and Macron to lead diplomatic push at UN climate talks
  5. High-speed train from Munich to Berlin abandoned after it hits wild boar
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/11
Life in Augsburg - advice for newcomers
16/11
Where to buy a massage table
16/11
Suggested gifts to take to the UK from Germany
16/11
Converting a UK driver's licence into a German one
16/11
Best areas to live in Heidelberg
16/11
Tips for passing a practical driving test
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
13/11
Dog Walker - Ludwigshafen
07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
View all notices
Advertisement