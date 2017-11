Our podcast this week takes aim at fake news, and look at how Sweden is gearing up to battle it ahead of elections next year.

Also

Gender battles: Ben McPartland in Paris explains why moves to make the French language less sexist are upsetting traditionalists.

And

24 hour party cities: We speak to the Night Mayor of Amsterdam, Mirik Milan, about why nightlife is discriminated against.

With James Savage, Emma Löfgren and Ben McPartland.