Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Killer nurse responsible for over 100 patient deaths: police

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 November 2017
14:23 CET+01:00
crimenursemurder

Share this article

Killer nurse responsible for over 100 patient deaths: police
Killer nurse Niels Hoegel hides his face from photographers in court. File photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 November 2017
14:23 CET+01:00
A German nurse who used lethal drugs on patients out of "boredom" is responsible for the deaths of 106 people, investigators said on Thursday, noting the toll could rise further as more bodies are studied.

Niels Hoegel, 41, was convicted in 2015 of two murders and four counts of attempted murder or causing bodily harm on intensive-care patients at the Delmenhorst hospital near the northern city of Bremen.

But exhumations and analyses since have uncovered evidence of scores of other victims, with police saying in August that Hoegel had murdered more than 90 other patients.

On Thursday, police and prosecutors confirmed an additional 16 deaths, attributed to the nurse who worked at two hospitals between 1999 and 2005.

More deaths may still be uncovered with toxicology studies under way for five other cases, and exhumations of three former patients planned in Turkey.

Prosecutors said they expect to bring the new charges against Hoegel early next year.

He has admitted to injecting patients with drugs that can cause heart failure or circulatory collapse so he could then try to revive them and, when successful, shine as a saviour before his medical peers.

He earlier testified that at times he acted out of "boredom", feeling euphoric when he managed to bring a patient back to life and also claimed to be devastated when he failed.

The death toll "is unique in the history of the German republic," the chief police investigator in the case, Arne Schmidt, said in August, adding that Hoegel killed "without a discernible pattern" and preyed especially on those in critical condition.

"The insights we were able to gain are terrifying, they surpass what we could have imagined," said Johann Kuehme, police chief in the city of Oldenburg, where the other hospital is located.

"He cannot remember every case, but in more than 30 he concretely remembered the patients and his behaviour," said prosecutor Daniela Schiereck-Bohlemann.

Numbers may never be known

The revelations date back to June 2005, when a female nurse witnessed Hoegel trying to inject a patient at the Delmenhorst hospital.

The patient survived and Hoegel was arrested and, in June 2008, sentenced to seven and a half years in jail for several cases of attempted murder.

Amid the media publicity, a woman then contacted police, voicing suspicion that her deceased mother had also fallen victim to the killer nurse.

The authorities exhumed several patients' bodies and detected traces of the drug in five of them, declaring it either the definitive or possible contributing cause.

Hoegel was jailed for life in 2015, but at the time it was clear he had murdered many more patients, with investigators admitting they may never know the true number as some remains had been cremated.

Several senior medical staff at Delmenhorst also face separate trials for having failed to act speedily over the high number of suspicious deaths when Hoegel was on duty.

crimenursemurder
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

How Berlin police are fighting off claims they have been infiltrated by mafia

Police end hostage situation in Bavaria after hours-long stand off

Attacks on refugee homes still taking place almost daily: report

Despite being away, Munich man catches burglars by using smartphone

Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?

Security guards in Berlin are pushing refugees into prostitution: media report

Hamburg police hunt man who slit two-year-old daughter’s throat

Trial starts of women who tied up their ex and left him naked in the woods
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 quirky German customs you might never have heard of

This is why people in northwest Germany are the happiest

Is Germany the green leader it's hyped up to be?
Advertisement

‘The opposite of our modern technical world': The Trabi turns 60

Six odd ways Germans talk about the weather

30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany

10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market
Advertisement
8,575 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The Berlin Wall - the 10 most famous quotes about the barrier
  2. November 9th: the day German history keeps being made
  3. Lighter, more sugar: controversy spreads after Nutella changes formula
  4. These are the 15 most romantic towns in Germany
  5. Germany's top court tells lawmakers to recognize 'third gender'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/11
Berlin has become a magnet for young Internationals
09/11
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thursday 16 Nov, in Stuttgart
09/11
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
09/11
Leaving a job before the end of the notice period
09/11
Tour Guide in Berlin
09/11
Becoming a victim of credit card fraud
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
View all notices
Advertisement