Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

This is why people in northwest Germany are the happiest

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 November 2017
17:23 CET+01:00
happinessschleswig-holstein

Share this article

This is why people in northwest Germany are the happiest
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 November 2017
17:23 CET+01:00
The German Glücksatlas was published again on Tuesday and the people of Schleswig-Holstein were once again revealed to be the most content in the country. Here’s why.

The Glücksatlas, which surveys the state of German happiness each year, found that the Teutons are slightly less content with their lot than in 2016. Overall, though, nationwide participants in the survey scored 7.07 out of ten for their happiness, better than in any other year since the survey was first undertaken seven years ago.

The research team behind the survey said that the results were no surprise, given the healthy economic situation in the country.

Bernd Raffelhüschen, the Freiburg finance professor who authored the report, said that an economic boom had created happier Germans.

“Germans have a very realistic opinion of their own situation,” he said.

“We have been talking about a crisis for 10 years, but instead we have had a growth in wealth like none other since the 1960s. And people are feeling that - money always makes people happy.”

But that isn’t the whole picture. The participants in the survey told researchers they were most content with their living and familial situation.

Indeed, it wasn’t the wealthy south that scored highest in the survey. Schleswig-Holstein, Germany’s windy northernmost state reported itself to be the happiest place in the whole of Germany.

According to Raffelhüschen, there is one decisive reason for this - the state borders Denmark, by far the happiest country in Europe.

“Just like in Danish, in the Plattdeutsch spoken in the far north there are more expressions for cosiness than in standard German,” he said. “It is a way of life, a skill in making oneself and those around us feel comfortable.”

Danish happiness researcher Meik Wiking told DPA that the key to happiness is high taxes, which are put into sustainable ways of improving people’s quality of life.

“The most important things for happiness are successful, loving and valued social relationships,” said Karlheinz Ruckriegel, a researcher in happiness at Nuremberg Technical University.

Another factor in the increasing happiness of Germans nationwide is likely their age.

“The influence of age is enormous. And the generation over 55 are becoming ever happier, that is the rule across Europe,” said Raffelhüschen.

“What surprised me is how small jobs can have such a positive impact on people’s happiness when they get older, especially with well educated men.”

Another key to happiness according to the researchers: putting words into action.

While two thirds of participants in the study said that it was important to actively contribute to one's surroundings, only one in five actually did so. But all of those who volunteered were happier than the German average, regardless of income, the researchers found.

happinessschleswig-holstein
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Wild boars go on rampage in north German town, injuring four people

North German state weighs up introducing unconditional basic income

10 incredible facts about Schleswig-Holstein, 'the land between two seas'

German happiness hits record high thanks to the Ossis

Beach-sleeping baskets win tourist innovation award

Here's where Germany's happiest people live

Germany boasts Europe's best value beaches

North Germany beefs up ambulances for the obese
Advertisement

Recent highlights

30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany

10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market

Why did Berlin dog owners pay over €11 million in ‘dog tax’ last year?
Advertisement

Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?

How learning to ski helped me shake off my German winter blues

7 unmissable events to attend in Germany this November

What to know about the flu and getting vaccinated against it in Germany
Advertisement
8,493 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six odd ways Germans talk about the weather
  2. 30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany
  3. The tricky process of returning Nazi-looted art
  4. Attacks on refugee homes still taking place almost daily: report
  5. November rain: gloomy weather expected across Germany this week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/11
Freelance invoice unpaid, advice required
07/11
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 17 Nov, in Stuttgart
07/11
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
07/11
Tips for passing a practical driving test
07/11
Freelancer vs. self-employed
07/11
Berlin ranks among top global cities
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
View all notices
Advertisement