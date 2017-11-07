Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Lighter, more sugar: controversy spreads after Nutella changes formula

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 November 2017
08:44 CET+01:00
nutellaconsumer groupfoodferrero

Share this article

Lighter, more sugar: controversy spreads after Nutella changes formula
A jar of Nutella. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 November 2017
08:44 CET+01:00
The maker of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella admitted to adjusting its formula on Monday following a report by a German consumer group.

The Hamburg Consumer Protection Centre said on its Facebook page that a jar of spread made by the Italian chocolate firm Ferrero now contains 8.7 percent powdered skim milk, compared to 7.5 percent previously, based on an analysis of the product label.

Ferrero, via its German subsidiary, said it had made an "adjustment" to the spread as many brands regularly do with their products.

"The quality ... and all the other characteristics of Nutella remain the same," the company said.

However the consumer association noted that the colour of the spread was now lighter.

"As the colour of the new Nutella is lighter, we are working on the assumption that skimmed milk powder was added at the expense of cacao," it said, noting that Ferrero is not required to disclose the amount of cacao in Nutella.

The amount of sugar, which already accounted for half the product, has increased further, according to the association, rising from 55.9 to 56.3 percent.

Nutella recently came into the crosshairs of Hungary's food safety agency, which said jars of the spread sold in Hungary appeared to be "less creamy" than those sold in neighbouring Austria.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm and watchdog, said in September it will give member states one million euros to help improve tests for comparing products to detect differences in quality.

READ ALSO: Consumer rights group warns of toxins in knock-off Nutella

nutellaconsumer groupfoodferrero
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Berliners break world record with 423kg döner kebab

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

Salmonella-contaminated salami recalled from Aldi for second time this year

Why has the price of butter risen so sharply in the past year?

‘Egg scandal’ insecticide found in bakery products, advocaat: report

10 foods I miss as a Canadian in Germany

10 essentials for surviving as a vegan in Germany

Police start manhunt for man suspected of poisoning baby food in supermarkets
Advertisement

Recent highlights

30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany

10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market

Why did Berlin dog owners pay over €11 million in ‘dog tax’ last year?
Advertisement

Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?

How learning to ski helped me shake off my German winter blues

7 unmissable events to attend in Germany this November

What to know about the flu and getting vaccinated against it in Germany
Advertisement
8,493 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six odd ways Germans talk about the weather
  2. 30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany
  3. The tricky process of returning Nazi-looted art
  4. Attacks on refugee homes still taking place almost daily: report
  5. November rain: gloomy weather expected across Germany this week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/11
Freelance invoice unpaid, advice required
07/11
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 17 Nov, in Stuttgart
07/11
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
07/11
Tips for passing a practical driving test
07/11
Freelancer vs. self-employed
07/11
Berlin ranks among top global cities
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
View all notices
Advertisement