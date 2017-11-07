Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Federal government has violated Bundestag's rights, Constitutional Court rules

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 November 2017
14:36 CET+01:00
courtbundestagfederal governmentkarlsruhe

Share this article

Federal government has violated Bundestag's rights, Constitutional Court rules
File photo of the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 November 2017
14:36 CET+01:00
The federal government has not sufficiently complied with its obligation to answer questions posed by members of parliament, the highest court in Germany ruled in Karlsruhe on Tuesday.

Judges in the Constitutional Court in southwestern Germany said that the government violated the rights of MPs and the Bundestag (German parliament) by failing to give sufficient information to questions posed by Green party MPs.

In the court ruling on Tuesday, judges also said the federal government is obliged to answer parliament’s questions publicly, because otherwise the Bundestag would not be able to "uncover violations of the law and similar grievances in government and administration.”

The case was triggered by the Green party and its MPs in 2010. Back then, they had made inquiries with the federal government regarding clarification of the banking crisis and the monitoring of financial regulator BaFin.

Green party members of parliament had also inquired about delays and investments having to do with Deutsche Bahn and had demanded information on economic efficiency calculations for Stuttgart 21, a construction project in the capital of Baden-Württemberg worth billions of euros.

According to the ruling, the federal government refused to provide information on financial market supervision of BaFin before and during the banking crisis, from 2005 to 2008. The Greens had wanted to know to what extent managers of banks threatened with bankruptcy received salaries and bonuses of more than half a million euros from rescue funds.

But the federal government only either partially answered these questions or completely refrained from responding and referred, among other things, to the sensitivity of the financial markets.

The federal government said they were obliged to maintain confidentiality with regard to internal company information.

But the Constitutional Court has challenged this, stating that the government failed to recognize its duty to respond.

Moreover, the court deemed the federal government’s reference to a possible loss of confidence in individual financial institutions as insufficient.

“The ruling announced today strengthens parliamentary information rights," said Constitutional Court president, Andreas Voßkuhle.

Without far-reaching constitutional safeguards, effective opposition work in the German parliament and thus public supervision of the government would not be possible, Voßkuhle added.

courtbundestagfederal governmentkarlsruhe
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

The biggest challenges of moving to Germany

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

‘A snap election would be a catastrophe', Merkel ally warns

Why there are so few women in the Bundestag and what this could mean

Parents convinced not to name child Lucifer after court hearing

Hostile mood at first Bundestag sitting, as AfD compares rivals to Nazis

'Younger, fewer women': 10 things to know about the new German Bundestag

AfD debuts at first sitting in Bundestag, possible battles ahead with far-right nominee

Vacant Finance Ministry becomes holy grail for parties in coalition talks

German study shows those who exercise regularly remain 'younger' longer
Advertisement

Recent highlights

30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany

10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market

Why did Berlin dog owners pay over €11 million in ‘dog tax’ last year?
Advertisement

Is Cologne becoming a more dangerous place to live?

How learning to ski helped me shake off my German winter blues

7 unmissable events to attend in Germany this November

What to know about the flu and getting vaccinated against it in Germany
Advertisement
8,395 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six odd ways Germans talk about the weather
  2. 30 ways to avoid boredom on a Sunday in Germany
  3. The tricky process of returning Nazi-looted art
  4. Attacks on refugee homes still taking place almost daily: report
  5. November rain: gloomy weather expected across Germany this week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/11
Freelance invoice unpaid, advice required
07/11
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 17 Nov, in Stuttgart
07/11
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
07/11
Tips for passing a practical driving test
07/11
Freelancer vs. self-employed
07/11
Berlin ranks among top global cities
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
30/10
Psychodrama group
26/10
Swimming lessons: one-on-one
25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
View all notices
Advertisement