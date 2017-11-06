Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Attacks on refugee homes still taking place almost daily: report

refugeescrimefar right

Attacks on refugee homes still taking place almost daily: report
An arson attack on a refugee shelter in December 2016. Photo: DPA
The number of attacks on refugee homes has dropped sharply since the height of the refugee crisis. But so far this year crimes have included arson and the detonation of explosives.

In the first nine months of this year, 211 attacks took place against refugee shelters in Germany, according to Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) statistics published by the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung on Monday.

By October 23rd that number had risen to 226 attacks, 213 of which are believed to have had a right-wing motive behind them.

Broken down, the figures show that 74 of the crimes were property damage, 71 involved the spraying of graffiti, 32 were cases of physical assault, 12 were cases of arson, and two involved the detonation of explosives.

More attacks have been counted so far this year than in the whole of 2014, the year before the refugee crisis began, when a total of 199 were recorded.

Nevertheless the number of attacks has dropped significantly in comparison with the previous two years. In 2016 close to 1,000 were recorded. In 2015, the number was even higher - a total of 1,031 attacks on refugee homes were recorded.

refugeescrimefar right
